|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|38
|31.2
|260-540
|.481
|91-223
|181-202
|.896
|792
|20.8
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|35
|29.9
|181-439
|.412
|46-146
|120-164
|.732
|528
|15.1
|Burks
|26
|21.5
|112-241
|.465
|54-120
|86-110
|.782
|364
|14.0
|Bey
|35
|28.1
|155-387
|.401
|60-187
|116-138
|.841
|486
|13.9
|Stewart
|32
|28.2
|128-277
|.462
|49-134
|68-91
|.747
|373
|11.7
|Bagley
|24
|21.8
|107-198
|.540
|9-33
|38-50
|.760
|261
|10.9
|Hayes
|37
|25.5
|134-352
|.381
|40-124
|29-36
|.806
|337
|9.1
|Duren
|36
|24.2
|113-180
|.628
|0-1
|39-69
|.565
|265
|7.4
|Diallo
|31
|14.7
|80-158
|.506
|3-16
|46-76
|.605
|209
|6.7
|Livers
|22
|19.5
|42-104
|.404
|29-81
|15-20
|.750
|128
|5.8
|Knox
|31
|14.0
|61-135
|.452
|32-89
|20-25
|.800
|174
|5.6
|Joseph
|32
|15.3
|53-132
|.402
|19-56
|21-28
|.750
|146
|4.6
|McGruder
|13
|10.1
|13-37
|.351
|9-27
|4-6
|.667
|39
|3.0
|Noel
|7
|9.0
|4-13
|.308
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|12
|1.7
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|39
|241.9
|1537-3418
|.450
|458-1298
|825-1066
|.774
|4357
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|39
|241.9
|1685-3459
|.487
|470-1321
|781-987
|.791
|4621
|118.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|22
|117
|139
|3.7
|99
|2.6
|68
|1
|23
|90
|2
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|36
|105
|141
|4.0
|142
|4.1
|103
|0
|35
|96
|9
|Burks
|7
|69
|76
|2.9
|53
|2.0
|61
|0
|21
|30
|4
|Bey
|33
|113
|146
|4.2
|53
|1.5
|55
|0
|30
|37
|6
|Stewart
|70
|182
|252
|7.9
|37
|1.2
|85
|0
|14
|42
|23
|Bagley
|51
|95
|146
|6.1
|14
|.6
|49
|0
|13
|21
|18
|Hayes
|16
|92
|108
|2.9
|196
|5.3
|110
|1
|39
|65
|14
|Duren
|120
|181
|301
|8.4
|35
|1.0
|94
|0
|19
|42
|27
|Diallo
|31
|63
|94
|3.0
|30
|1.0
|61
|1
|19
|25
|7
|Livers
|11
|39
|50
|2.3
|13
|.6
|42
|0
|9
|13
|12
|Knox
|14
|60
|74
|2.4
|13
|.4
|54
|0
|12
|20
|9
|Joseph
|8
|32
|40
|1.2
|98
|3.1
|45
|0
|12
|20
|2
|McGruder
|9
|13
|22
|1.7
|11
|.8
|7
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Noel
|3
|16
|19
|2.7
|3
|.4
|9
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|443
|1240
|1683
|43.2
|869
|22.3
|877
|3
|265
|548
|142
|OPPONENTS
|423
|1322
|1745
|44.7
|993
|25.5
|856
|2
|270
|516
|232
