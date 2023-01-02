AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic3831.2260-540.48191-223181-202.89679220.8
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey3529.9181-439.41246-146120-164.73252815.1
Burks2621.5112-241.46554-12086-110.78236414.0
Bey3528.1155-387.40160-187116-138.84148613.9
Stewart3228.2128-277.46249-13468-91.74737311.7
Bagley2421.8107-198.5409-3338-50.76026110.9
Hayes3725.5134-352.38140-12429-36.8063379.1
Duren3624.2113-180.6280-139-69.5652657.4
Diallo3114.780-158.5063-1646-76.6052096.7
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Knox3114.061-135.45232-8920-25.8001745.6
Joseph3215.353-132.40219-5621-28.7501464.6
McGruder1310.113-37.3519-274-6.667393.0
Noel79.04-13.3080-04-6.667121.7
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM39241.91537-3418.450458-1298825-1066.7744357111.7
OPPONENTS39241.91685-3459.487470-1321781-987.7914621118.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic221171393.7992.668123902
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey361051414.01424.1103035969
Burks769762.9532.061021304
Bey331131464.2531.555030376
Stewart701822527.9371.2850144223
Bagley51951466.114.6490132118
Hayes16921082.91965.31101396514
Duren1201813018.4351.0940194227
Diallo3163943.0301.061119257
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Knox1460742.413.454012209
Joseph832401.2983.145012202
McGruder913221.711.870350
Noel316192.73.490632
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM4431240168343.286922.38773265548142
OPPONENTS4231322174544.799325.58562270516232

