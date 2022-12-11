|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|27
|30.8
|184-364
|.505
|67-155
|114-129
|.884
|549
|20.3
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|24
|30.9
|128-316
|.405
|35-114
|75-104
|.721
|366
|15.3
|Bey
|24
|29.8
|112-277
|.404
|37-129
|94-106
|.887
|355
|14.8
|Burks
|15
|20.3
|62-145
|.428
|28-72
|53-67
|.791
|205
|13.7
|Stewart
|21
|27.7
|83-178
|.466
|32-86
|52-71
|.732
|250
|11.9
|Bagley
|15
|23.5
|71-133
|.534
|7-21
|24-32
|.750
|173
|11.5
|Hayes
|28
|24.3
|93-250
|.372
|27-83
|17-20
|.850
|230
|8.2
|Duren
|25
|21.9
|73-118
|.619
|0-1
|22-45
|.489
|168
|6.7
|Diallo
|25
|15.2
|60-124
|.484
|2-13
|35-55
|.636
|157
|6.3
|Livers
|22
|19.5
|42-104
|.404
|29-81
|15-20
|.750
|128
|5.8
|Knox
|21
|13.7
|41-90
|.456
|21-58
|9-13
|.692
|112
|5.3
|Joseph
|22
|15.3
|40-95
|.421
|15-41
|11-17
|.647
|106
|4.8
|McGruder
|9
|9.2
|5-22
|.227
|3-16
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|1.9
|Noel
|6
|10.3
|4-13
|.308
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|11
|1.8
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1092-2454
|.445
|320-931
|566-732
|.773
|3070
|109.6
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1195-2470
|.484
|326-940
|553-710
|.779
|3269
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|16
|82
|98
|3.6
|64
|2.4
|45
|1
|15
|62
|0
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|26
|84
|110
|4.6
|98
|4.1
|68
|0
|26
|67
|7
|Bey
|24
|83
|107
|4.5
|43
|1.8
|45
|0
|21
|29
|4
|Burks
|4
|38
|42
|2.8
|27
|1.8
|37
|0
|14
|14
|1
|Stewart
|52
|131
|183
|8.7
|27
|1.3
|63
|0
|8
|24
|16
|Bagley
|35
|62
|97
|6.5
|9
|.6
|35
|0
|12
|18
|12
|Hayes
|12
|62
|74
|2.6
|140
|5.0
|85
|0
|31
|48
|13
|Duren
|72
|104
|176
|7.0
|14
|.6
|58
|0
|14
|27
|20
|Diallo
|23
|47
|70
|2.8
|23
|.9
|53
|0
|13
|21
|5
|Livers
|11
|39
|50
|2.3
|13
|.6
|42
|0
|9
|13
|12
|Knox
|10
|41
|51
|2.4
|7
|.3
|37
|0
|7
|11
|7
|Joseph
|6
|17
|23
|1.0
|67
|3.0
|31
|0
|5
|10
|2
|McGruder
|6
|10
|16
|1.8
|7
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Noel
|3
|16
|19
|3.2
|3
|.5
|9
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|312
|879
|1191
|42.5
|614
|21.9
|645
|1
|190
|389
|108
|OPPONENTS
|313
|958
|1271
|45.4
|714
|25.5
|607
|1
|183
|382
|176
