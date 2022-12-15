AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic2931.1204-405.50476-176127-143.88861121.1
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey2630.6139-341.40836-12181-112.72339515.2
Bey2629.2119-297.40142-14194-108.87037414.4
Burks1720.975-167.44933-8260-75.80024314.3
Stewart2328.193-196.47436-9655-75.73327712.0
Bagley1722.878-143.5457-2224-32.75018711.0
Hayes3024.6104-275.37833-9619-25.7602608.7
Duren2722.576-127.5980-126-51.5101786.6
Diallo2515.260-124.4842-1335-55.6361576.3
Knox2313.947-100.47025-6615-19.7891345.8
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Joseph2415.543-101.42616-4411-17.6471134.7
McGruder99.25-22.2273-164-41.000171.9
Noel610.34-13.3080-03-4.750111.8
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM30241.71183-2640.448355-1016607-785.7733328110.9
OPPONENTS30241.71288-2668.483354-1017597-766.7793527117.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic17891063.7702.451116671
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey28861144.41044.073027718
Bey25851104.2441.747023294
Burks445492.9331.943015152
Stewart561431998.7281.267082718
Bagley37671046.110.6380121813
Hayes1371842.81575.2910325213
Duren821262087.718.7660153123
Diallo2347702.823.953013215
Knox1142532.39.44207129
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Joseph620261.1763.23407152
McGruder610161.87.830030
Noel316193.23.590532
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM334949128342.866722.26931199416119
OPPONENTS3361029136545.576625.56501198398186

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

