|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|59
|32.1
|430-882
|.488
|145-353
|268-303
|.884
|1273
|21.6
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|66
|30.6
|344-835
|.412
|97-293
|233-319
|.730
|1018
|15.4
|Bey
|52
|28.8
|245-606
|.404
|101-293
|180-209
|.861
|771
|14.8
|Wiseman
|16
|26.2
|94-171
|.550
|3-14
|22-34
|.647
|213
|13.3
|Burks
|51
|22.0
|200-459
|.436
|99-239
|153-188
|.814
|652
|12.8
|Bagley
|36
|23.5
|176-328
|.537
|14-54
|65-88
|.739
|431
|12.0
|Stewart
|50
|28.3
|195-441
|.442
|67-205
|110-149
|.738
|567
|11.3
|Hayes
|68
|27.4
|265-711
|.373
|72-253
|64-79
|.810
|666
|9.8
|Diallo
|56
|17.8
|215-375
|.573
|5-21
|87-148
|.588
|522
|9.3
|Omoruyi
|11
|22.4
|38-87
|.437
|6-29
|15-21
|.714
|97
|8.8
|Duren
|59
|24.5
|216-340
|.635
|0-2
|82-132
|.621
|514
|8.7
|Hampton
|13
|18.2
|31-70
|.443
|15-35
|18-27
|.667
|95
|7.3
|Joseph
|54
|18.5
|120-281
|.427
|50-133
|54-67
|.806
|344
|6.4
|Livers
|47
|22.6
|105-256
|.410
|64-183
|26-33
|.788
|300
|6.4
|McGruder
|32
|16.4
|62-152
|.408
|41-97
|18-22
|.818
|183
|5.7
|Knox
|42
|14.1
|84-179
|.469
|43-116
|26-33
|.788
|237
|5.6
|Noel
|14
|10.9
|12-30
|.400
|1-2
|7-10
|.700
|32
|2.3
|Boeheim
|7
|9.9
|4-23
|.174
|4-22
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|2.0
|Umude
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Rhoden
|8
|9.3
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|1.9
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|TEAM
|74
|241.7
|2936-6469
|.454
|845-2414
|1472-1913
|.769
|8189
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.7
|3201-6538
|.490
|885-2454
|1491-1914
|.779
|8778
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|36
|187
|223
|3.8
|152
|2.6
|113
|1
|34
|135
|8
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|66
|189
|255
|3.9
|326
|4.9
|208
|0
|55
|201
|17
|Bey
|59
|183
|242
|4.7
|84
|1.6
|86
|0
|50
|54
|12
|Wiseman
|40
|99
|139
|8.7
|10
|.6
|47
|0
|3
|28
|15
|Burks
|19
|139
|158
|3.1
|114
|2.2
|98
|0
|38
|58
|8
|Bagley
|90
|151
|241
|6.7
|29
|.8
|75
|0
|17
|40
|28
|Stewart
|115
|288
|403
|8.1
|70
|1.4
|133
|0
|20
|68
|34
|Hayes
|22
|166
|188
|2.8
|420
|6.2
|196
|1
|96
|152
|24
|Diallo
|57
|137
|194
|3.5
|55
|1.0
|124
|1
|53
|71
|16
|Omoruyi
|16
|27
|43
|3.9
|10
|.9
|33
|0
|9
|9
|3
|Duren
|197
|315
|512
|8.7
|69
|1.2
|155
|0
|37
|74
|53
|Hampton
|6
|19
|25
|1.9
|13
|1.0
|15
|0
|8
|14
|2
|Joseph
|14
|72
|86
|1.6
|182
|3.4
|77
|0
|29
|48
|8
|Livers
|24
|96
|120
|2.6
|36
|.8
|89
|0
|27
|26
|25
|McGruder
|20
|54
|74
|2.3
|28
|.9
|39
|0
|16
|11
|1
|Knox
|20
|88
|108
|2.6
|15
|.4
|74
|0
|14
|32
|12
|Noel
|7
|30
|37
|2.6
|7
|.5
|25
|0
|13
|8
|9
|Boeheim
|2
|2
|4
|.6
|3
|.4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Umude
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Rhoden
|8
|8
|16
|2.0
|2
|.3
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|830
|2313
|3143
|42.5
|1697
|22.9
|1634
|3
|534
|1069
|283
|OPPONENTS
|819
|2513
|3332
|45.0
|1905
|25.7
|1559
|3
|559
|976
|416
