AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic5932.1430-882.488145-353268-303.884127321.6
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey6630.6344-835.41297-293233-319.730101815.4
Bey5228.8245-606.404101-293180-209.86177114.8
Wiseman1626.294-171.5503-1422-34.64721313.3
Burks5122.0200-459.43699-239153-188.81465212.8
Bagley3623.5176-328.53714-5465-88.73943112.0
Stewart5028.3195-441.44267-205110-149.73856711.3
Hayes6827.4265-711.37372-25364-79.8106669.8
Diallo5617.8215-375.5735-2187-148.5885229.3
Omoruyi1122.438-87.4376-2915-21.714978.8
Duren5924.5216-340.6350-282-132.6215148.7
Hampton1318.231-70.44315-3518-27.667957.3
Joseph5418.5120-281.42750-13354-67.8063446.4
Livers4722.6105-256.41064-18326-33.7883006.4
McGruder3216.462-152.40841-9718-22.8181835.7
Knox4214.184-179.46943-11626-33.7882375.6
Noel1410.912-30.4001-27-10.700322.3
Boeheim79.94-23.1744-222-21.000142.0
Umude12.00-1.0000-12-21.00022.0
Rhoden89.36-17.3531-82-21.000151.9
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
TEAM74241.72936-6469.454845-24141472-1913.7698189110.7
OPPONENTS74241.73201-6538.490885-24541491-1914.7798778118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic361872233.81522.61131341358
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey661892553.93264.920805520117
Bey591832424.7841.6860505412
Wiseman40991398.710.647032815
Burks191391583.11142.298038588
Bagley901512416.729.8750174028
Stewart1152884038.1701.41330206834
Hayes221661882.84206.219619615224
Diallo571371943.5551.01241537116
Omoruyi1627433.910.9330993
Duren1973155128.7691.21550377453
Hampton619251.9131.01508142
Joseph1472861.61823.477029488
Livers24961202.636.8890272625
McGruder2054742.328.939016111
Knox20881082.615.4740143212
Noel730372.67.52501389
Boeheim224.63.440200
Umude000.00.000101
Rhoden88162.02.390210
Key011.30.000000
TEAM8302313314342.5169722.9163435341069283
OPPONENTS8192513333245.0190525.715593559976416

