AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic5131.7368-754.488129-308227-259.876109221.4
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey5030.1261-621.42069-207171-238.71876215.2
Bey5028.9239-585.40999-284173-202.85675015.0
Burks4122.4170-376.45282-188129-159.81155113.4
Stewart4328.3169-380.44555-17095-128.74248811.3
Bagley2521.3108-201.5379-3340-52.76926510.6
Hayes5026.4193-505.38259-18638-49.7764839.7
Diallo4516.8152-264.5765-1869-120.5753788.4
Duren4624.8161-245.6570-160-97.6193828.3
Knox4114.484-177.47543-11426-33.7882375.8
Livers3220.358-147.39541-11421-27.7781785.6
Joseph3615.760-155.38721-6826-34.7651674.6
McGruder2010.721-56.37515-408-11.727653.3
Noel1311.412-28.4291-27-10.700322.5
Rhoden112.01-3.3330-10-0.00022.0
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM54241.42151-4722.456645-17951128-1464.7706075112.5
OPPONENTS54241.42361-4776.494650-18091099-1391.7906471119.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic291551843.61342.6931321165
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey491512004.02284.615404814313
Bey561742304.6801.6820485310
Burks141131273.1912.281029465
Stewart1042433478.1581.31160195929
Bagley52961485.914.6510132218
Hayes181181362.72855.714716510016
Diallo461081543.4441.0981425311
Duren1522423948.6481.01220305739
Knox19881072.615.4740133112
Livers1756732.320.6610132118
Joseph1038481.31173.352015253
McGruder1017271.414.7150570
Noel729362.87.52401389
Rhoden0111.00.030000
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM5951692228742.4122722.712073395780195
OPPONENTS5901827241744.8138625.711683400740299

