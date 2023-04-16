|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|59
|32.1
|430-882
|.488
|145-353
|268-303
|.884
|1273
|21.6
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|74
|31.1
|409-983
|.416
|120-350
|266-356
|.747
|1204
|16.3
|Bey
|52
|28.8
|245-606
|.404
|101-293
|180-209
|.861
|771
|14.8
|Burks
|51
|22.0
|200-459
|.436
|99-239
|153-188
|.814
|652
|12.8
|Wiseman
|24
|25.2
|130-245
|.531
|3-18
|42-59
|.712
|305
|12.7
|Bagley
|42
|23.6
|202-382
|.529
|19-66
|81-108
|.750
|504
|12.0
|Stewart
|50
|28.3
|195-441
|.442
|67-205
|110-149
|.738
|567
|11.3
|Hayes
|76
|28.3
|307-815
|.377
|80-286
|92-112
|.821
|786
|10.3
|Omoruyi
|17
|21.9
|57-134
|.425
|17-58
|34-47
|.723
|165
|9.7
|Diallo
|56
|17.8
|215-375
|.573
|5-21
|87-148
|.588
|522
|9.3
|Duren
|67
|24.9
|258-398
|.648
|0-2
|96-157
|.611
|612
|9.1
|Hampton
|21
|18.5
|52-123
|.423
|23-63
|26-39
|.667
|153
|7.3
|Joseph
|62
|19.8
|150-351
|.427
|70-180
|57-72
|.792
|427
|6.9
|Livers
|52
|23.1
|120-288
|.417
|74-203
|32-39
|.821
|346
|6.7
|McGruder
|32
|16.4
|62-152
|.408
|41-97
|18-22
|.818
|183
|5.7
|Knox
|42
|14.1
|84-179
|.469
|43-116
|26-33
|.788
|237
|5.6
|Rhoden
|14
|14.1
|17-44
|.386
|5-20
|6-6
|1.000
|45
|3.2
|Noel
|14
|10.9
|12-30
|.400
|1-2
|7-10
|.700
|32
|2.3
|Umude
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Boeheim
|10
|9.0
|5-27
|.185
|4-25
|2-2
|1.000
|16
|1.6
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|TEAM
|82
|241.5
|3244-7140
|.454
|934-2659
|1623-2106
|.771
|9045
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.5
|3533-7222
|.489
|984-2732
|1669-2149
|.777
|9719
|118.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|36
|187
|223
|3.8
|152
|2.6
|113
|1
|34
|135
|8
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|73
|215
|288
|3.9
|387
|5.2
|242
|0
|61
|237
|17
|Bey
|59
|183
|242
|4.7
|84
|1.6
|86
|0
|50
|54
|12
|Burks
|19
|139
|158
|3.1
|114
|2.2
|98
|0
|38
|58
|8
|Wiseman
|55
|139
|194
|8.1
|16
|.7
|69
|0
|4
|37
|20
|Bagley
|94
|175
|269
|6.4
|36
|.9
|81
|0
|19
|46
|30
|Stewart
|115
|288
|403
|8.1
|70
|1.4
|133
|0
|20
|68
|34
|Hayes
|28
|193
|221
|2.9
|470
|6.2
|219
|1
|104
|173
|28
|Omoruyi
|21
|38
|59
|3.5
|17
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Diallo
|57
|137
|194
|3.5
|55
|1.0
|124
|1
|53
|71
|16
|Duren
|229
|366
|595
|8.9
|75
|1.1
|182
|0
|44
|92
|59
|Hampton
|9
|39
|48
|2.3
|20
|1.0
|29
|0
|11
|21
|5
|Joseph
|21
|85
|106
|1.7
|217
|3.5
|88
|0
|34
|56
|9
|Livers
|28
|115
|143
|2.8
|41
|.8
|103
|0
|28
|30
|28
|McGruder
|20
|54
|74
|2.3
|28
|.9
|39
|0
|16
|11
|1
|Knox
|20
|88
|108
|2.6
|15
|.4
|74
|0
|14
|32
|12
|Rhoden
|11
|26
|37
|2.6
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Noel
|7
|30
|37
|2.6
|7
|.5
|25
|0
|13
|8
|9
|Umude
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Boeheim
|2
|4
|6
|.6
|4
|.4
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|916
|2564
|3480
|42.4
|1884
|23.0
|1813
|3
|574
|1189
|308
|OPPONENTS
|901
|2767
|3668
|44.7
|2112
|25.8
|1718
|3
|631
|1059
|453
