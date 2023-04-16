AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic5932.1430-882.488145-353268-303.884127321.6
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey7431.1409-983.416120-350266-356.747120416.3
Bey5228.8245-606.404101-293180-209.86177114.8
Burks5122.0200-459.43699-239153-188.81465212.8
Wiseman2425.2130-245.5313-1842-59.71230512.7
Bagley4223.6202-382.52919-6681-108.75050412.0
Stewart5028.3195-441.44267-205110-149.73856711.3
Hayes7628.3307-815.37780-28692-112.82178610.3
Omoruyi1721.957-134.42517-5834-47.7231659.7
Diallo5617.8215-375.5735-2187-148.5885229.3
Duren6724.9258-398.6480-296-157.6116129.1
Hampton2118.552-123.42323-6326-39.6671537.3
Joseph6219.8150-351.42770-18057-72.7924276.9
Livers5223.1120-288.41774-20332-39.8213466.7
McGruder3216.462-152.40841-9718-22.8181835.7
Knox4214.184-179.46943-11626-33.7882375.6
Rhoden1414.117-44.3865-206-61.000453.2
Noel1410.912-30.4001-27-10.700322.3
Umude12.00-1.0000-12-21.00022.0
Boeheim109.05-27.1854-252-21.000161.6
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
TEAM82241.53244-7140.454934-26591623-2106.7719045110.3
OPPONENTS82241.53533-7222.489984-27321669-2149.7779719118.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic361872233.81522.61131341358
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey732152883.93875.224206123717
Bey591832424.7841.6860505412
Burks191391583.11142.298038588
Wiseman551391948.116.769043720
Bagley941752696.436.9810194630
Stewart1152884038.1701.41330206834
Hayes281932212.94706.2219110417328
Omoruyi2138593.5171.045014183
Diallo571371943.5551.01241537116
Duren2293665958.9751.11820449259
Hampton939482.3201.029011215
Joseph21851061.72173.588034569
Livers281151432.841.81030283028
McGruder2054742.328.939016111
Knox20881082.615.4740143212
Rhoden1126372.64.3230431
Noel730372.67.52501389
Umude000.00.000101
Boeheim246.64.460200
Key011.30.000000
TEAM9162564348042.4188423.0181335741189308
OPPONENTS9012767366844.7211225.8171836311059453

