AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic5632.1411-837.491136-334263-298.883122121.8
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey5530.1285-678.42076-229192-265.72583815.2
Bey5228.8245-606.404101-293180-209.86177114.8
Burks4622.1183-416.44089-210138-169.81759312.9
Stewart4828.5191-430.44464-198106-145.73155211.5
Wiseman124.05-9.5560-11-2.5001111.0
Bagley2521.3108-201.5379-3340-52.76926510.6
Hayes5526.7209-562.37265-21342-53.7925259.5
Diallo5016.8177-301.5885-1875-128.5864348.7
Duren5125.2186-285.6530-169-113.6114418.6
Knox4214.184-179.46943-11626-33.7882375.6
Livers3721.167-168.39946-12922-28.7862025.5
Joseph4015.867-172.39025-7928-37.7571874.7
McGruder2110.322-57.38616-418-11.727683.2
Noel1410.912-30.4001-27-10.700322.3
Rhoden112.01-3.3330-10-0.00022.0
Umude12.00-1.0000-12-21.00022.0
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM59242.12347-5160.455693-19601237-1600.7736624112.3
OPPONENTS59242.12579-5232.493718-19891196-1517.7887072119.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic331722053.71442.61041331277
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey551622173.92534.617205115613
Bey591832424.7841.6860505412
Burks171181352.91002.289033536
Stewart1122743868.0661.41280206732
Wiseman2355.00.010000
Bagley52961485.914.6510132218
Hayes191311502.73205.816317211018
Diallo481191673.347.91081455914
Duren1702764468.7551.11360316146
Knox20881082.615.4740143212
Livers1969882.423.6720192220
Joseph1042521.31323.358017305
McGruder1117281.314.7150570
Noel730372.67.52501389
Rhoden0111.00.030000
Umude000.00.000101
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM6461844249042.2134622.813193427847220
OPPONENTS6472005265244.9151325.612823432797324

