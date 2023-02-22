|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|56
|32.1
|411-837
|.491
|136-334
|263-298
|.883
|1221
|21.8
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|55
|30.1
|285-678
|.420
|76-229
|192-265
|.725
|838
|15.2
|Bey
|52
|28.8
|245-606
|.404
|101-293
|180-209
|.861
|771
|14.8
|Burks
|46
|22.1
|183-416
|.440
|89-210
|138-169
|.817
|593
|12.9
|Stewart
|48
|28.5
|191-430
|.444
|64-198
|106-145
|.731
|552
|11.5
|Wiseman
|1
|24.0
|5-9
|.556
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|11
|11.0
|Bagley
|25
|21.3
|108-201
|.537
|9-33
|40-52
|.769
|265
|10.6
|Hayes
|55
|26.7
|209-562
|.372
|65-213
|42-53
|.792
|525
|9.5
|Diallo
|50
|16.8
|177-301
|.588
|5-18
|75-128
|.586
|434
|8.7
|Duren
|51
|25.2
|186-285
|.653
|0-1
|69-113
|.611
|441
|8.6
|Knox
|42
|14.1
|84-179
|.469
|43-116
|26-33
|.788
|237
|5.6
|Livers
|37
|21.1
|67-168
|.399
|46-129
|22-28
|.786
|202
|5.5
|Joseph
|40
|15.8
|67-172
|.390
|25-79
|28-37
|.757
|187
|4.7
|McGruder
|21
|10.3
|22-57
|.386
|16-41
|8-11
|.727
|68
|3.2
|Noel
|14
|10.9
|12-30
|.400
|1-2
|7-10
|.700
|32
|2.3
|Rhoden
|1
|12.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Umude
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|59
|242.1
|2347-5160
|.455
|693-1960
|1237-1600
|.773
|6624
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|59
|242.1
|2579-5232
|.493
|718-1989
|1196-1517
|.788
|7072
|119.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|33
|172
|205
|3.7
|144
|2.6
|104
|1
|33
|127
|7
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|55
|162
|217
|3.9
|253
|4.6
|172
|0
|51
|156
|13
|Bey
|59
|183
|242
|4.7
|84
|1.6
|86
|0
|50
|54
|12
|Burks
|17
|118
|135
|2.9
|100
|2.2
|89
|0
|33
|53
|6
|Stewart
|112
|274
|386
|8.0
|66
|1.4
|128
|0
|20
|67
|32
|Wiseman
|2
|3
|5
|5.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bagley
|52
|96
|148
|5.9
|14
|.6
|51
|0
|13
|22
|18
|Hayes
|19
|131
|150
|2.7
|320
|5.8
|163
|1
|72
|110
|18
|Diallo
|48
|119
|167
|3.3
|47
|.9
|108
|1
|45
|59
|14
|Duren
|170
|276
|446
|8.7
|55
|1.1
|136
|0
|31
|61
|46
|Knox
|20
|88
|108
|2.6
|15
|.4
|74
|0
|14
|32
|12
|Livers
|19
|69
|88
|2.4
|23
|.6
|72
|0
|19
|22
|20
|Joseph
|10
|42
|52
|1.3
|132
|3.3
|58
|0
|17
|30
|5
|McGruder
|11
|17
|28
|1.3
|14
|.7
|15
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Noel
|7
|30
|37
|2.6
|7
|.5
|25
|0
|13
|8
|9
|Rhoden
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Umude
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|646
|1844
|2490
|42.2
|1346
|22.8
|1319
|3
|427
|847
|220
|OPPONENTS
|647
|2005
|2652
|44.9
|1513
|25.6
|1282
|3
|432
|797
|324
