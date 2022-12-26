AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic3430.9231-473.48884-202161-178.90470720.8
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey3130.3170-407.41842-136100-140.71448215.5
Bey3128.2135-338.39948-159104-124.83942213.6
Burks2220.588-197.44739-9771-92.77228613.0
Stewart2827.8107-233.45942-11463-84.75031911.4
Bagley2221.996-176.5458-2836-46.78323610.7
Hayes3525.4127-331.38435-11325-31.8063149.0
Duren3223.6100-159.6290-136-64.5632367.4
Diallo2814.466-135.4892-1340-65.6151746.2
Knox2814.559-128.46130-8218-23.7831665.9
Livers2219.542-104.40429-8115-20.7501285.8
Joseph2914.849-120.40818-5214-20.7001304.5
Noel610.34-13.3080-03-4.750111.8
McGruder118.45-24.2083-174-41.000171.5
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM35241.41373-3063.448397-1156728-940.7743871110.6
OPPONENTS35241.41512-3108.486424-1194694-883.7864142118.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic191041233.6802.460119791
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey33971304.21203.989033818
Bey29951244.0461.549025325
Burks556612.8381.752017262
Stewart601652258.0341.276093820
Bagley47871346.113.6440132115
Hayes16851012.91835.21080385914
Duren1021612638.225.8800183725
Diallo2454782.824.954017235
Knox1455692.513.552011189
Livers1139502.313.642091312
Joseph725321.1903.13908172
Noel316193.23.590532
McGruder612181.69.830240
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM3881114150242.976321.87911234490127
OPPONENTS3771196157344.990625.97641236456215

