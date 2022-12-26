|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|34
|30.9
|231-473
|.488
|84-202
|161-178
|.904
|707
|20.8
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|31
|30.3
|170-407
|.418
|42-136
|100-140
|.714
|482
|15.5
|Bey
|31
|28.2
|135-338
|.399
|48-159
|104-124
|.839
|422
|13.6
|Burks
|22
|20.5
|88-197
|.447
|39-97
|71-92
|.772
|286
|13.0
|Stewart
|28
|27.8
|107-233
|.459
|42-114
|63-84
|.750
|319
|11.4
|Bagley
|22
|21.9
|96-176
|.545
|8-28
|36-46
|.783
|236
|10.7
|Hayes
|35
|25.4
|127-331
|.384
|35-113
|25-31
|.806
|314
|9.0
|Duren
|32
|23.6
|100-159
|.629
|0-1
|36-64
|.563
|236
|7.4
|Diallo
|28
|14.4
|66-135
|.489
|2-13
|40-65
|.615
|174
|6.2
|Knox
|28
|14.5
|59-128
|.461
|30-82
|18-23
|.783
|166
|5.9
|Livers
|22
|19.5
|42-104
|.404
|29-81
|15-20
|.750
|128
|5.8
|Joseph
|29
|14.8
|49-120
|.408
|18-52
|14-20
|.700
|130
|4.5
|Noel
|6
|10.3
|4-13
|.308
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|11
|1.8
|McGruder
|11
|8.4
|5-24
|.208
|3-17
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|1.5
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Boeheim
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|35
|241.4
|1373-3063
|.448
|397-1156
|728-940
|.774
|3871
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|35
|241.4
|1512-3108
|.486
|424-1194
|694-883
|.786
|4142
|118.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|19
|104
|123
|3.6
|80
|2.4
|60
|1
|19
|79
|1
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|33
|97
|130
|4.2
|120
|3.9
|89
|0
|33
|81
|8
|Bey
|29
|95
|124
|4.0
|46
|1.5
|49
|0
|25
|32
|5
|Burks
|5
|56
|61
|2.8
|38
|1.7
|52
|0
|17
|26
|2
|Stewart
|60
|165
|225
|8.0
|34
|1.2
|76
|0
|9
|38
|20
|Bagley
|47
|87
|134
|6.1
|13
|.6
|44
|0
|13
|21
|15
|Hayes
|16
|85
|101
|2.9
|183
|5.2
|108
|0
|38
|59
|14
|Duren
|102
|161
|263
|8.2
|25
|.8
|80
|0
|18
|37
|25
|Diallo
|24
|54
|78
|2.8
|24
|.9
|54
|0
|17
|23
|5
|Knox
|14
|55
|69
|2.5
|13
|.5
|52
|0
|11
|18
|9
|Livers
|11
|39
|50
|2.3
|13
|.6
|42
|0
|9
|13
|12
|Joseph
|7
|25
|32
|1.1
|90
|3.1
|39
|0
|8
|17
|2
|Noel
|3
|16
|19
|3.2
|3
|.5
|9
|0
|5
|3
|2
|McGruder
|6
|12
|18
|1.6
|9
|.8
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boeheim
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|388
|1114
|1502
|42.9
|763
|21.8
|791
|1
|234
|490
|127
|OPPONENTS
|377
|1196
|1573
|44.9
|906
|25.9
|764
|1
|236
|456
|215
