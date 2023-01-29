AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic4831.5342-708.483117-284218-248.879101921.2
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey4730.2243-589.41363-196162-222.73071115.1
Bey4728.7219-542.40487-257160-187.85668514.6
Burks3822.0159-348.45777-171125-154.81252013.7
Stewart4028.3157-350.44952-16090-120.75045611.4
Bagley2521.3108-201.5379-3340-52.76926510.6
Hayes4726.6187-477.39256-17237-47.7874679.9
Diallo4316.7145-252.5755-1867-115.5833628.4
Duren4324.5151-231.6540-157-91.6263598.3
Knox3914.582-173.47443-11226-33.7882336.0
Livers2920.755-138.39938-10618-23.7831665.7
Joseph3615.760-155.38721-6826-34.7651674.6
McGruder2010.721-56.37515-408-11.727653.3
Noel1311.412-28.4291-27-10.700322.5
Rhoden112.01-3.3330-10-0.00022.0
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM51241.52036-4476.455601-16821079-1392.7755752112.8
OPPONENTS51241.52240-4532.494620-17181032-1297.7966132120.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic271481753.61282.7841301065
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey481471954.12124.514104513712
Bey511612124.5721.5750435010
Burks13991122.9842.276028425
Stewart952223177.9501.31090165728
Bagley52961485.914.6510132218
Hayes181131312.82705.71351619416
Diallo441051493.5421.0931405011
Duren1442273718.6421.01120284934
Knox1782992.515.4680132810
Livers1753702.420.7550111416
Joseph1038481.31173.352015253
McGruder1017271.414.7150570
Noel729362.87.52401389
Rhoden0111.00.030000
Key011.30.000000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM5651601216642.5115922.711273371728184
OPPONENTS5631731229445.0131325.711073368701294

