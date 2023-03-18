AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bogdanovic5932.1430-882.488145-353268-303.884127321.6
Cunningham1233.393-224.41517-6136-43.83723919.9
Ivey6330.3328-796.41291-274223-307.72697015.4
Bey5228.8245-606.404101-293180-209.86177114.8
Wiseman1326.475-139.5402-1119-29.65517113.2
Burks5122.0200-459.43699-239153-188.81465212.8
Bagley3322.6153-288.53110-4556-78.71837211.3
Stewart5028.3195-441.44267-205110-149.73856711.3
Hayes6527.2251-674.37268-24156-71.7896269.6
Omoruyi821.131-64.4845-2110-13.769779.6
Diallo5617.8215-375.5735-2187-148.5885229.3
Duren5724.8212-335.6330-279-128.6175038.8
Hampton1117.624-56.42911-2614-19.737736.6
Livers4622.4101-248.40763-17923-30.7672886.3
Joseph5218.1112-262.42745-12147-59.7973166.1
Knox4214.184-179.46943-11626-33.7882375.6
McGruder3015.355-132.41738-8513-17.7651615.4
Boeheim511.84-17.2354-162-21.000142.8
Rhoden68.56-14.4291-52-21.000152.5
Noel1410.912-30.4001-27-10.700322.3
Umude12.00-1.0000-12-21.00022.0
Key33.01-11.0000-02-21.00041.3
TEAM71241.82827-6223.454816-23171415-1842.7687885111.1
OPPONENTS71241.83078-6272.491845-23401418-1824.7778419118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bogdanovic361872233.81522.61131341358
Cunningham1262746.2726.034010397
Ivey631812443.93084.919805418817
Bey591832424.7841.6860505412
Wiseman34831179.09.738032414
Burks191391583.11142.298038588
Bagley831382216.724.7670143625
Stewart1152884038.1701.41330206834
Hayes201571772.73966.118819014224
Omoruyi1313263.27.9250751
Diallo571371943.5551.01241537116
Duren1973095068.9651.11530367352
Hampton619252.3121.11007111
Livers23931162.534.7880272625
Joseph1468821.61763.474028478
Knox20881082.615.4740143212
McGruder1843612.025.834012101
Boeheim213.63.630200
Rhoden66122.00.050100
Noel730372.67.52501389
Umude000.00.000101
Key011.30.000000
TEAM8042226303042.7162822.9157035141027275
OPPONENTS7752408318344.8182125.614983538946397

