|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bogdanovic
|59
|32.1
|430-882
|.488
|145-353
|268-303
|.884
|1273
|21.6
|Cunningham
|12
|33.3
|93-224
|.415
|17-61
|36-43
|.837
|239
|19.9
|Ivey
|63
|30.3
|328-796
|.412
|91-274
|223-307
|.726
|970
|15.4
|Bey
|52
|28.8
|245-606
|.404
|101-293
|180-209
|.861
|771
|14.8
|Wiseman
|13
|26.4
|75-139
|.540
|2-11
|19-29
|.655
|171
|13.2
|Burks
|51
|22.0
|200-459
|.436
|99-239
|153-188
|.814
|652
|12.8
|Bagley
|33
|22.6
|153-288
|.531
|10-45
|56-78
|.718
|372
|11.3
|Stewart
|50
|28.3
|195-441
|.442
|67-205
|110-149
|.738
|567
|11.3
|Hayes
|65
|27.2
|251-674
|.372
|68-241
|56-71
|.789
|626
|9.6
|Omoruyi
|8
|21.1
|31-64
|.484
|5-21
|10-13
|.769
|77
|9.6
|Diallo
|56
|17.8
|215-375
|.573
|5-21
|87-148
|.588
|522
|9.3
|Duren
|57
|24.8
|212-335
|.633
|0-2
|79-128
|.617
|503
|8.8
|Hampton
|11
|17.6
|24-56
|.429
|11-26
|14-19
|.737
|73
|6.6
|Livers
|46
|22.4
|101-248
|.407
|63-179
|23-30
|.767
|288
|6.3
|Joseph
|52
|18.1
|112-262
|.427
|45-121
|47-59
|.797
|316
|6.1
|Knox
|42
|14.1
|84-179
|.469
|43-116
|26-33
|.788
|237
|5.6
|McGruder
|30
|15.3
|55-132
|.417
|38-85
|13-17
|.765
|161
|5.4
|Boeheim
|5
|11.8
|4-17
|.235
|4-16
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|2.8
|Rhoden
|6
|8.5
|6-14
|.429
|1-5
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|2.5
|Noel
|14
|10.9
|12-30
|.400
|1-2
|7-10
|.700
|32
|2.3
|Umude
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|2.0
|Key
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|TEAM
|71
|241.8
|2827-6223
|.454
|816-2317
|1415-1842
|.768
|7885
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|71
|241.8
|3078-6272
|.491
|845-2340
|1418-1824
|.777
|8419
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bogdanovic
|36
|187
|223
|3.8
|152
|2.6
|113
|1
|34
|135
|8
|Cunningham
|12
|62
|74
|6.2
|72
|6.0
|34
|0
|10
|39
|7
|Ivey
|63
|181
|244
|3.9
|308
|4.9
|198
|0
|54
|188
|17
|Bey
|59
|183
|242
|4.7
|84
|1.6
|86
|0
|50
|54
|12
|Wiseman
|34
|83
|117
|9.0
|9
|.7
|38
|0
|3
|24
|14
|Burks
|19
|139
|158
|3.1
|114
|2.2
|98
|0
|38
|58
|8
|Bagley
|83
|138
|221
|6.7
|24
|.7
|67
|0
|14
|36
|25
|Stewart
|115
|288
|403
|8.1
|70
|1.4
|133
|0
|20
|68
|34
|Hayes
|20
|157
|177
|2.7
|396
|6.1
|188
|1
|90
|142
|24
|Omoruyi
|13
|13
|26
|3.2
|7
|.9
|25
|0
|7
|5
|1
|Diallo
|57
|137
|194
|3.5
|55
|1.0
|124
|1
|53
|71
|16
|Duren
|197
|309
|506
|8.9
|65
|1.1
|153
|0
|36
|73
|52
|Hampton
|6
|19
|25
|2.3
|12
|1.1
|10
|0
|7
|11
|1
|Livers
|23
|93
|116
|2.5
|34
|.7
|88
|0
|27
|26
|25
|Joseph
|14
|68
|82
|1.6
|176
|3.4
|74
|0
|28
|47
|8
|Knox
|20
|88
|108
|2.6
|15
|.4
|74
|0
|14
|32
|12
|McGruder
|18
|43
|61
|2.0
|25
|.8
|34
|0
|12
|10
|1
|Boeheim
|2
|1
|3
|.6
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Rhoden
|6
|6
|12
|2.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Noel
|7
|30
|37
|2.6
|7
|.5
|25
|0
|13
|8
|9
|Umude
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Key
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|804
|2226
|3030
|42.7
|1628
|22.9
|1570
|3
|514
|1027
|275
|OPPONENTS
|775
|2408
|3183
|44.8
|1821
|25.6
|1498
|3
|538
|946
|397
