AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Cunningham1034.184-192.43815-4831-37.83821421.4
Bogdanovic1031.166-132.50034-7036-38.94720220.2
Bey1031.650-111.45020-5642-47.89416216.2
Ivey931.650-113.44212-3823-32.71913515.0
Stewart1028.940-86.46510-3837-50.74012712.7
Duren720.723-41.5610-16-16.375527.4
Livers818.415-39.38513-325-51.000486.0
Diallo1013.017-46.3700-412-20.600464.6
Joseph914.110-26.3856-145-6.833313.4
Hayes1017.810-55.1823-184-5.800272.7
Noel316.73-10.3000-02-21.00082.7
Key23.51-11.0000-02-21.00042.0
Knox78.46-23.2612-150-0.000142.0
McGruder43.81-6.1671-40-0.00030.8
Boeheim11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM10240.0376-881.427116-338205-260.7881073107.3
OPPONENTS10240.0445-909.490117-337182-228.7981189118.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Cunningham1050606.0636.328010325
Bogdanovic627333.3191.92205180
Bey1137484.8151.51709163
Ivey929384.2303.328013222
Stewart3067979.7121.2270596
Duren2225476.71.1140199
Livers512172.15.6180352
Diallo919282.88.8210551
Joseph29111.2242.7130251
Hayes417212.1313.12507154
Noel211134.331.050331
Key011.50.000000
Knox2681.11.190131
McGruder123.81.310000
Boeheim000.00.000000
TEAM11331242542.521321.322806414235
OPPONENTS12236448648.625425.421406913480

