Rays first. Yandy Diaz homers to center field. Manuel Margot walks. Nelson Cruz hit by pitch. Manuel Margot to second. Randy Arozarena out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Eric Haase. Manuel Margot scores. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop. Jordan Luplow strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Tigers 0.
Tigers fifth. Eric Haase flies out to right field to Brandon Lowe. Niko Goodrum homers to center field. Dustin Garneau called out on strikes. Willi Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Jordan Luplow.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Tigers 1.
Rays fifth. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow left field. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Manuel Margot singles to shortstop. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Nelson Cruz strikes out on a foul tip. Randy Arozarena pops out to first base to Jonathan Schoop.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Tigers 1.
Rays sixth. Brandon Lowe flies out to left center field to Eric Haase. Jordan Luplow flies out to deep right center field to Robbie Grossman. Joey Wendle walks. Mike Zunino homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Kevin Kiermaier walks. Yandy Diaz walks. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Manuel Margot walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Kevin Kiermaier to third. Austin Meadows pinch-hitting for Nelson Cruz. Austin Meadows flies out to left field to Eric Haase.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 5, Tigers 1.
Tigers ninth. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Wendle to Yandy Diaz. Jeimer Candelario homers to center field. Eric Haase strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Tigers 2.