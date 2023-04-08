BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.199.2602722654815252280424
Baddoo.400.400512000001000
Carpenter.333.4441535300034000
Greene.290.35331690113311100
Vierling.286.3332828101327110
Meadows.238.2382105100203000
Torkelson.200.2193046101516001
Rogers.200.2501533002407010
Cabrera.176.2631703100223000
McKinstry.176.2221723000015100
Kreidler.143.1431412000007000
Haase.130.1672303000318102
Maton.111.3041812100255000
Schoop.111.273921000026000
Báez.069.1292912000127001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals267.2088170.0765856153246
Englert001.693005.1411111
Shreve003.003003.0311013
Manning103.181105.2622124
Foley003.383002.2411021
Lange003.383002.2311020
Boyd004.151104.1222033
Rodriguez026.3022010.0977346
Wingenter107.713002.1422013
Hill008.104016.2686247
Alexander008.643008.11188309
Cisnero009.003003.0333222
Wentz0210.292207.0588153
Turnbull0213.502208.0131212154
McKinstry0018.001001.0322100

