|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.199
|.260
|272
|26
|54
|8
|1
|5
|25
|22
|80
|4
|2
|4
|Baddoo
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter
|.333
|.444
|15
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|.290
|.353
|31
|6
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.286
|.333
|28
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows
|.238
|.238
|21
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.200
|.219
|30
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|.200
|.250
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera
|.176
|.263
|17
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.176
|.222
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Kreidler
|.143
|.143
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.130
|.167
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Maton
|.111
|.304
|18
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.111
|.273
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.069
|.129
|29
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|6
|7.20
|8
|8
|1
|70.0
|76
|58
|56
|15
|32
|46
|Englert
|0
|0
|1.69
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Shreve
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Manning
|1
|0
|3.18
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Foley
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Lange
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Boyd
|0
|0
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Rodriguez
|0
|2
|6.30
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|7
|7
|3
|4
|6
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|0
|0
|8.10
|4
|0
|1
|6.2
|6
|8
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Alexander
|0
|0
|8.64
|3
|0
|0
|8.1
|11
|8
|8
|3
|0
|9
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Wentz
|0
|2
|10.29
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|5
|8
|8
|1
|5
|3
|Turnbull
|0
|2
|13.50
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|13
|12
|12
|1
|5
|4
|McKinstry
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
