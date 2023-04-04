BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.202.2501731635604161152023
Vierling.375.4121626101315010
Greene.316.3811946001126000
Meadows.267.2671504100103000
Torkelson.263.3001935101413001
Carpenter.250.333822200012000
Rogers.250.250812001204010
Kreidler.222.222912000004000
McKinstry.200.2001002000004000
Cabrera.143.2001402100113000
Schoop.125.222811000016000
Báez.100.1432012000115000
Haase.059.0591701000304002
Maton.000.2311010000033000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals235.9355144.046302962036
Englert002.252004.0311100
Shreve003.003003.0311013
Manning103.181105.2622124
Foley003.383002.2411021
Boyd004.151104.1222033
Lange004.502002.0311010
Rodriguez015.061105.1333125
Wentz015.061105.1433113
Alexander005.401003.1222107
Wingenter107.713002.1422013
Hill009.002012.0232023
Cisnero0010.802001.2222121
Turnbull0127.001102.1877033

