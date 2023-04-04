|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.202
|.250
|173
|16
|35
|6
|0
|4
|16
|11
|52
|0
|2
|3
|Vierling
|.375
|.412
|16
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Greene
|.316
|.381
|19
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.267
|.267
|15
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.263
|.300
|19
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Carpenter
|.250
|.333
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kreidler
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.200
|.200
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.143
|.200
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.125
|.222
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.100
|.143
|20
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.059
|.059
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Maton
|.000
|.231
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|3
|5.93
|5
|5
|1
|44.0
|46
|30
|29
|6
|20
|36
|Englert
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shreve
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Manning
|1
|0
|3.18
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Foley
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Boyd
|0
|0
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Lange
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez
|0
|1
|5.06
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Wentz
|0
|1
|5.06
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Alexander
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Turnbull
|0
|1
|27.00
|1
|1
|0
|2.1
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|3
