BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.35933581115411000
Haase.500.500211001101000
Meadows.500.800221010030000
Báez.400.400502000102000
Grossman.333.600321000012000
Schoop.333.500301100000000
Cabrera.250.250401000201000
Candelario.250.250401000101000
Baddoo.000.000400000001000
Torkelson.000.000400000002000
Barnhart.000.000200000001000
Reyes.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals104.001109.0844133
Hutchison000.001002.0200000
Barnes000.001001.0000000
Lange000.001001.0100001
Rodríguez006.751104.0433022
Soto109.001001.0111110

