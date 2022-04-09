|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.359
|33
|5
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.500
|.500
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.500
|.800
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.400
|.400
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.333
|.600
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|4.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Hutchison
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Soto
|1
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
