BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.201.2572392148715211870424
Vierling.333.3852428101326110
Greene.296.34527580111210100
Carpenter.250.3571223300023000
Rogers.250.2501223002405010
Meadows.238.2382105100203000
Torkelson.222.2502746101415001
McKinstry.214.2141413000005100
Cabrera.176.2631703100223000
Kreidler.154.1541312000006000
Haase.130.1672303000318102
Schoop.111.273921000026000
Báez.080.1482512000126001
Maton.067.2631511000144000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals256.2077161.0644442112643
Englert001.693005.1411111
Shreve003.003003.0311013
Manning103.181105.2622124
Foley003.383002.2411021
Lange003.383002.2311020
Boyd004.151104.1222033
Wentz015.061105.1433113
Rodriguez026.3022010.0977346
Alexander006.752005.1544208
Wingenter107.713002.1422013
Hill008.103013.1453025
Cisnero009.003003.0333222
Turnbull0213.502208.0131212154

