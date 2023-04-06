|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.201
|.257
|239
|21
|48
|7
|1
|5
|21
|18
|70
|4
|2
|4
|Vierling
|.333
|.385
|24
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Greene
|.296
|.345
|27
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Carpenter
|.250
|.357
|12
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|.250
|.250
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows
|.238
|.238
|21
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.222
|.250
|27
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|McKinstry
|.214
|.214
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.176
|.263
|17
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kreidler
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.130
|.167
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Schoop
|.111
|.273
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.080
|.148
|25
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|.067
|.263
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|5
|6.20
|7
|7
|1
|61.0
|64
|44
|42
|11
|26
|43
|Englert
|0
|0
|1.69
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Shreve
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Manning
|1
|0
|3.18
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Foley
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Lange
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Boyd
|0
|0
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Wentz
|0
|1
|5.06
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Rodriguez
|0
|2
|6.30
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|7
|7
|3
|4
|6
|Alexander
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|0
|0
|8.10
|3
|0
|1
|3.1
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Turnbull
|0
|2
|13.50
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|13
|12
|12
|1
|5
|4
