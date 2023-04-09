|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.205
|.261
|308
|27
|63
|10
|1
|5
|26
|23
|90
|4
|2
|5
|Baddoo
|.400
|.400
|10
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|.286
|.342
|35
|6
|10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.286
|.333
|28
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter
|.263
|.364
|19
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.238
|.238
|21
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.235
|.250
|34
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|.200
|.250
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera
|.190
|.261
|21
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.167
|.333
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.158
|.200
|19
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Kreidler
|.143
|.143
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.121
|.171
|33
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Haase
|.120
|.154
|25
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Maton
|.091
|.259
|22
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|7
|6.84
|9
|9
|1
|79.0
|83
|62
|60
|16
|37
|55
|Englert
|0
|0
|1.69
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Foley
|0
|0
|2.25
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Manning
|1
|0
|3.18
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Boyd
|0
|1
|4.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|7
|Shreve
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Lange
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|5.40
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Rodriguez
|0
|2
|6.30
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|7
|7
|3
|4
|6
|Hill
|0
|0
|8.10
|4
|0
|1
|6.2
|6
|8
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Alexander
|0
|0
|8.64
|3
|0
|0
|8.1
|11
|8
|8
|3
|0
|9
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Wentz
|0
|2
|10.29
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|5
|8
|8
|1
|5
|3
|Turnbull
|0
|2
|13.50
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|13
|12
|12
|1
|5
|4
|McKinstry
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
