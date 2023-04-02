|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.182
|.239
|66
|2
|12
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Meadows
|.571
|.571
|7
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.286
|.375
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.167
|.286
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|.143
|.250
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.000
|.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kreidler
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|.000
|.200
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|2
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|16.0
|19
|16
|16
|3
|10
|22
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shreve
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Foley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|0
|1
|5.06
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Alexander
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Englert
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Turnbull
|0
|1
|27.00
|1
|1
|0
|2.1
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|3
|Wingenter
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.