BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.182.239662124002516001
Meadows.571.571704100101000
Carpenter.500.500422200002000
Cabrera.286.375702100110000
McKinstry.200.200501000001000
Báez.167.286601000012000
Greene.143.250701000012000
Torkelson.125.125801000001000
Haase.000.000800000000001
Kreidler.000.000400000002000
Maton.000.200400000011000
Vierling.000.000300000001000
Schoop.000.333200000012000
Rogers.000.000100000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals029.0022016.019161631022
Cisnero000.001001.0000011
Shreve000.001001.0000012
Foley000.001000.2200000
Rodriguez015.061105.1333125
Alexander005.401003.1222107
Englert009.001001.0111100
Hill0018.001001.0122023
Turnbull0127.001102.1877033
Wingenter0027.001000.1211011

