BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.204.272446439122294240135647
Vierling.256.304434112013313230
Baddoo.250.4001624100044000
Meadows.238.2382105100203000
Greene.231.286528120214419100
Rogers.231.31026462025210010
Torkelson.216.222516113017114001
Carpenter.214.3332846301249000
Cabrera.207.2582906300228000
Maton.194.32636472039713000
Haase.182.20633062003111103
Schoop.182.3082224000048000
McKinstry.174.2402334100126201
Báez.159.2454447200358002
Kreidler.111.1111822000007000
Nevin.000.286400000112000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals495.9613132116.11218177234591
Foley001.506006.0411025
Shreve012.846006.1532116
Lange003.186015.2422033
Boyd014.002209.0744077
Rodriguez024.5033016.01688359
Manning114.6322011.21266437
Cisnero105.406005.0743224
Englert006.3050010.09774310
Wentz026.3933012.211992610
Alexander007.454009.21288309
Turnbull129.0033013.01913131610
Hill0010.295017.07108257
Wingenter1010.805003.1544024
McKinstry0018.001001.0322100

