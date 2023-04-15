|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.204
|.272
|446
|43
|91
|22
|2
|9
|42
|40
|135
|6
|4
|7
|Vierling
|.256
|.304
|43
|4
|11
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|13
|2
|3
|0
|Baddoo
|.250
|.400
|16
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.238
|.238
|21
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|.231
|.286
|52
|8
|12
|0
|2
|1
|4
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers
|.231
|.310
|26
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson
|.216
|.222
|51
|6
|11
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Carpenter
|.214
|.333
|28
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.207
|.258
|29
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|.194
|.326
|36
|4
|7
|2
|0
|3
|9
|7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.182
|.206
|33
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|1
|0
|3
|Schoop
|.182
|.308
|22
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.174
|.240
|23
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|Báez
|.159
|.245
|44
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Kreidler
|.111
|.111
|18
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin
|.000
|.286
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|9
|5.96
|13
|13
|2
|116.1
|121
|81
|77
|23
|45
|91
|Foley
|0
|0
|1.50
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Shreve
|0
|1
|2.84
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Lange
|0
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|1
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Boyd
|0
|1
|4.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|7
|Rodriguez
|0
|2
|4.50
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|16
|8
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Manning
|1
|1
|4.63
|2
|2
|0
|11.2
|12
|6
|6
|4
|3
|7
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|5.40
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Englert
|0
|0
|6.30
|5
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Wentz
|0
|2
|6.39
|3
|3
|0
|12.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|6
|10
|Alexander
|0
|0
|7.45
|4
|0
|0
|9.2
|12
|8
|8
|3
|0
|9
|Turnbull
|1
|2
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|13.0
|19
|13
|13
|1
|6
|10
|Hill
|0
|0
|10.29
|5
|0
|1
|7.0
|7
|10
|8
|2
|5
|7
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4
|McKinstry
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
