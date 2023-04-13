BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.198.259373337413183230110445
Baddoo.286.3751414100024000
Vierling.257.31635291013310130
Greene.256.304437110113315100
Torkelson.238.25042510201618001
Meadows.238.2382105100203000
Schoop.235.3501724000037000
Carpenter.231.3332646301248000
Cabrera.208.2692405300225000
Rogers.167.2501833002418010
McKinstry.158.2001923000015100
Maton.143.29428341026611000
Haase.138.16729041003111102
Kreidler.118.1181712000007000
Báez.100.1634034000138002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals296.731111196.11027572214168
Foley001.805005.0411024
Shreve013.385005.1432115
Lange003.865004.2422032
Boyd014.002209.0744077
Rodriguez024.5033016.01688359
Manning114.6322011.21266437
Englert007.364007.1866325
Hill008.104016.2686247
Alexander008.643008.11188309
Cisnero009.004003.0433222
Wentz0210.292207.0588153
Wingenter1010.805003.1544024
Turnbull0213.502208.0131212154
McKinstry0018.001001.0322100

