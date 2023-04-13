|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.198
|.259
|373
|33
|74
|13
|1
|8
|32
|30
|110
|4
|4
|5
|Baddoo
|.286
|.375
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.257
|.316
|35
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|10
|1
|3
|0
|Greene
|.256
|.304
|43
|7
|11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.238
|.250
|42
|5
|10
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Meadows
|.238
|.238
|21
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.235
|.350
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter
|.231
|.333
|26
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.208
|.269
|24
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|.167
|.250
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry
|.158
|.200
|19
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Maton
|.143
|.294
|28
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.138
|.167
|29
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|Kreidler
|.118
|.118
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.100
|.163
|40
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|9
|6.73
|11
|11
|1
|96.1
|102
|75
|72
|21
|41
|68
|Foley
|0
|0
|1.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Shreve
|0
|1
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Lange
|0
|0
|3.86
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Boyd
|0
|1
|4.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|7
|Rodriguez
|0
|2
|4.50
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|16
|8
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Manning
|1
|1
|4.63
|2
|2
|0
|11.2
|12
|6
|6
|4
|3
|7
|Englert
|0
|0
|7.36
|4
|0
|0
|7.1
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|5
|Hill
|0
|0
|8.10
|4
|0
|1
|6.2
|6
|8
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Alexander
|0
|0
|8.64
|3
|0
|0
|8.1
|11
|8
|8
|3
|0
|9
|Cisnero
|0
|0
|9.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Wentz
|0
|2
|10.29
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|5
|8
|8
|1
|5
|3
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Turnbull
|0
|2
|13.50
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|13
|12
|12
|1
|5
|4
|McKinstry
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
