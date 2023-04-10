BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.205.26130827631015262390425
Baddoo.400.4001014100002000
Greene.286.342356100113312100
Vierling.286.3332828101327110
Carpenter.263.3641935300035000
Meadows.238.2382105100203000
Torkelson.235.2503448101617001
Rogers.200.2501533002407010
Cabrera.190.2612104200224000
Schoop.167.3331222000036000
McKinstry.158.2001923000015100
Kreidler.143.1431412000007000
Báez.121.1713324000127002
Haase.120.1542503000319102
Maton.091.2592212100259000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals276.8499179.0836260163755
Englert001.693005.1411111
Foley002.254004.0411023
Manning103.181105.2622124
Boyd014.002209.0744077
Shreve004.504004.0422115
Lange004.914003.2422030
Wingenter105.404003.1422014
Rodriguez026.3022010.0977346
Hill008.104016.2686247
Alexander008.643008.11188309
Cisnero009.003003.0333222
Wentz0210.292207.0588153
Turnbull0213.502208.0131212154
McKinstry0018.001001.0322100

