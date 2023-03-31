|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.188
|.257
|32
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.750
|.750
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haase
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kreidler
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|7
|Shreve
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Foley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|0
|1
|5.06
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Englert
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
