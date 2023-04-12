BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.201.26533930681116292999435
Vierling.290.3533129101337120
Baddoo.286.3331414100014000
Torkelson.263.27538510201618001
Greene.256.310396100113314100
Meadows.238.2382105100203000
Carpenter.227.3462235300046000
Cabrera.190.2612104200224000
Schoop.188.3161623000037000
Rogers.167.2501833002418010
McKinstry.158.2001923000015100
Kreidler.143.1431412000007000
Haase.120.1542503000319102
Maton.120.29025231015610000
Báez.111.1793634000137002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals287.141010187.0937169213962
Foley002.254004.0411023
Boyd014.002209.0744077
Shreve004.504004.0422115
Manning114.6322011.21266437
Lange004.914003.2422030
Wingenter105.404003.1422014
Rodriguez026.3022010.0977346
Englert007.364007.1866325
Hill008.104016.2686247
Alexander008.643008.11188309
Cisnero009.003003.0333222
Wentz0210.292207.0588153
Turnbull0213.502208.0131212154
McKinstry0018.001001.0322100

