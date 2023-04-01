BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.188.2573206200036000
Meadows.750.750403100000000
Báez.333.500301000011000
Greene.333.500301000010000
Cabrera.250.250401100000000
Haase.000.000400000000000
Torkelson.000.000400000000000
Kreidler.000.000300000002000
Vierling.000.000300000001000
Schoop.000.333200000012000
Maton.000.000100000000000
McKinstry.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals014.501108.0644237
Shreve000.001001.0000012
Foley000.001000.2200000
Rodriguez015.061105.1333125
Englert009.001001.0111100

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

