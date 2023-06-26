Rangers first. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Josh Jung strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Tigers 0.
Tigers second. Javier Baez lines out to shortstop, Andrew Heaney to Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Eric Haase triples to deep left field. Jonathan Schoop out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Ezequiel Duran. Eric Haase scores. Miguel Cabrera walks. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Rangers 1.
Tigers third. Zack Short flies out to deep left field to Ezequiel Duran. Matt Vierling singles to left field. Spencer Torkelson walks. Matt Vierling to second. Andy Ibanez homers to center field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Matt Vierling scores. Javier Baez pops out to shallow center field to Corey Seager. Eric Haase flies out to right center field to Adolis Garcia.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Rangers 1.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Zack Short to Spencer Torkelson. Jonah Heim singles to right field. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Ezequiel Duran reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Heim out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Rangers 2.
Tigers sixth. Eric Haase flies out to center field to Leody Taveras. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Jake Rogers homers to left field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Zack Short flies out to left field to Ezequiel Duran.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 6, Rangers 2.
Tigers seventh. Matt Vierling singles to center field. Spencer Torkelson strikes out swinging. Andy Ibanez singles to right field. Matt Vierling to third. Javier Baez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Matt Vierling scores. Eric Haase pops out to shallow infield to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 7, Rangers 2.
