ArizonaMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals256106Totals19161
C.Hmmel lf1000Lo.Cain cf3010
B.Bshop lf1000Narvaez c2010
K.Marte 2b3010C.Ylich lf2000
J.Rojas ss3111Brsseau ss2010
P.Smith rf2210Snglton 1b2000
Dvidson 3b3110Mathias 3b2110
Se.Beer 1b3232Da.Dahl rf2010
McCrthy dh3000P.Reyes 2b2011
A.Thmas cf3023T.White dh2000
Herrera c3010

Arizona031020004-10
Milwaukee010002000-3

E_Beer (1), Mathias (1). 2B_Smith (1), Beer (2), Thomas (2), Reyes (1). HR_Rojas (2). SB_Mathias (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Widener241102
Lemieux100001
Straily11-320001
Milwaukee
Woodruff364412
Hintzen1-300011
Suter12-342201

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:11. A_3651

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

