Peralta lf2110J.Rojas 3b4220
D.Avans lf1000Josepha rf1000
Freeman 1b2001Lngoria 3b2221
B.Lewis 1b2000R.Bliss 2b1000
W.Smith c3110K.Lewis lf3212
Fduccia c1000C.Wlker 1b4010
Heyward rf4001P.Smith rf4112
C.Tylor ss3111G.Mreno c4222
Freland ss0100N.Ahmed ss4113
J.Otman cf3021Canzone dh3111
Wlliams 3b4010Cntcllo dh1000
S.Dggar dh3011W.Ptino cf3000
De.Mann 2b3100A.Gzman cf1000

LA Dodgers300010010-5
Arizona(10)0000010(x)-11

DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 2. 2B_Peralta (1), Smith (2), Outman (3), Rojas (3), Longoria (1). HR_Lewis (3), Moreno (3), Ahmed (2), Canzone (2). SB_Avans 2 (3). CS_Duggar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Grove L, 0-141-334423
Smith1-376600
Kasowski1-300000
Suero100001
Ochsenbein111101
Tyranski100003
Arizona
Jameson W, 2-141-344447
Nelson100000
Familia2-310012
Chafin100001
McGough121110
Vizcaino100000

HBP_by_Chafin (Avans).

WP_Grove, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Jeff Nelson;.

T_2:42. A_11039

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

