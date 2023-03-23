Los AngelesArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31575Totals34111111
Peralta lf2110J.Rojas 3b4220
D.Avans lf1000Lngoria 3b2221
Freeman 1b2001R.Bliss 2b1000
B.Lewis 1b2000K.Lewis lf3212
W.Smith c3110C.Wlker 1b4010
Fduccia c1000P.Smith rf4112
Heyward rf4001G.Mreno c4222
C.Tylor ss3111N.Ahmed ss4113
Freland ss0100Canzone dh3111
J.Otman cf3021Cntcllo dh1000
Wlliams 3b4010W.Ptino cf3000
S.Dggar dh3011A.Gzman cf1000
De.Mann 2b3100

LA Dodgers300010010-5
Arizona(10)0000010(x)-11

DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 2. 2B_Peralta (1), Smith (2), Outman (3), Rojas (3), Longoria (1). HR_Lewis (3), Moreno (3), Ahmed (2), Canzone (2). SB_Avans 2 (3). CS_Duggar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Grove41-334423
Smith1-376600
Kasowski1-300000
Suero100001
Ochsenbein111101
Tyranski100003
Arizona
Jameson41-344447
Nelson100000
Familia2-310012
Chafin100001
McGough121110
Vizcaino100000

HBP_by_Chafin (Avans).

Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Jeff Nelson; .

T_. A_11039

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you