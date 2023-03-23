|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|11
|Peralta lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|D.Avans lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Bliss 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lewis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Lewis lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fduccia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|G.Mreno c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|N.Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Freland ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Canzone dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Otman cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cntcllo dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ptino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dggar dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Gzman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Mann 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|LA Dodgers
|300
|010
|010
|-
|5
|Arizona
|(10)00
|000
|10(x)
|-
|11
DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 2. 2B_Peralta (1), Smith (2), Outman (3), Rojas (3), Longoria (1). HR_Lewis (3), Moreno (3), Ahmed (2), Canzone (2). SB_Avans 2 (3). CS_Duggar (1).
|4
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Chafin (Avans).
Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Jeff Nelson; .
T_. A_11039
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
