ClevelandArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31151Totals25343
St.Kwan lf2010J.Rojas 3b1000
Escbedo lf2000Lngoria ph1000
Rosario ss1001C.Torin 2b1001
Y.Vldes ss2000K.Marte 2b2010
Brennan rf2000N.Ahmed ss2010
Holland rf2000K.Lewis dh3000
Jo.Bell dh2010D LSnts dh1000
Gnzalez dh1000C.Wlker 1b1000
A.Brcho ph1000Grr Jr. 1b1000
Naranjo 1b4000J.Lwlar ss1000
G.Arias 2b2010Carroll lf0100
C.Cairo 2b1000Cstillo rf2000
Gllgher c2000McCrthy rf2000
Viloria c1000D.Jones cf2010
M.Straw cf1110G.Mreno c1000
Cvnaugh cf2000Higgins c1100
Mrtinez 3b2000A.Thmas cf1000
Rdrguez 3b1010Ti.Tawa lf1110
Perdomo 3b1002

Cleveland001000000-1
Arizona01000020(x)-3

DP_Cleveland 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Arizona 7. 2B_Bell (2), Straw (5), Tawa (2). SF_Rosario, Torin, Perdomo.

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Quantrill42-311143
Abney1-300000
Karinchak100002
Curry L, 0-1122211
Labaut110002
Arizona
Nelson52-341105
Jameson1-300000
Montes De Oca W, 1-0100002
Chafin H, 32-310000
Nelson H, 41-300000
Martinez S, 1-2100002

HBP_by_Quantrill (Moreno), Quantrill (Thomas).

WP_Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jim Wolf;.

T_2:12. A_7807

