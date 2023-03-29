|Cleveland
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|St.Kwan lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escbedo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Torin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Vldes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Holland rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Lewis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D LSnts dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brcho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naranjo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lwlar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Cairo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jones cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Straw cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cvnaugh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Tawa lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Perdomo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|-
|1
|Arizona
|010
|000
|20(x)
|-
|3
DP_Cleveland 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Arizona 7. 2B_Bell (2), Straw (5), Tawa (2). SF_Rosario, Torin, Perdomo.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Quantrill
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Abney
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curry L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Labaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Nelson
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Jameson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montes De Oca W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Quantrill (Moreno), Quantrill (Thomas).
WP_Martinez.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jim Wolf;.
T_2:12. A_7807
