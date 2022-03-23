ArizonaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34585Totals30333
D.Vrsho c2110Ystzmsk cf2000
C.Hmmel lf1000Gnzalez cf1001
VnMeter 2b3000Crwford ss2000
B.Bshop cf2000Luciano ss1000
Peralta lf2111Dar.Ruf 1b3010
Frchild rf1000Toribio 1b1000
C.Wlker 1b3010Pderson rf2000
A.Yerzy 1b0100H.Ramos rf2000
J.Lplow rf3121W.Flres dh3100
Greiner c1000P.Biley ph1000
Dvidson dh3011Jo.Bart c2112
Canzone dh1112Genoves c2000
McCrthy cf3010J.Vsler 3b2100
Alxnder ss1000J.Davis lf3010
Perdomo ss3000M.Dubon 2b3000
Cintron 2b1000
D.Ellis 3b3000
Kennedy 3b1000

Arizona100011020-5
San Francisco000020010-3

E_Perdomo (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 3. 2B_Peralta (2), Luplow 2 (2), Davidson (1), Davis (1). 3B_McCarthy (1). HR_Canzone (2), Bart (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Kelly300008
Nelson100010
Martin W, 1-0, BS, 0-122-322103
Ginkel H, 11-300001
Weiss H, 12-311120
Mantiply S, 1-111-300003
San Francisco
Webb321125
McGee110000
Rogers121103
Leone L, 0-1121101
Brebbia100001
Llovera112211
Tago100010

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Doug Eddings;.

T_2:49. A_6924

