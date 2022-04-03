|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|L.Meses rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D.Ellis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vkovich 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|S.Zvala c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cintron 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Carroll dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Adlfo lf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Grterol c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mendick ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cspedes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lwlar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fltcher cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Barrosa cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|000
|103
|000
|-
|4
|Arizona
|231
|100
|01(x)
|-
|8
E_Alcantara (1), Lawlar (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 8. 2B_Adolfo (2), Varsho (1), Diaz (2). 3B_Barrosa (1). CS_Engel (1), Lawlar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lynn L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|7
|4
|1
|5
|Broadway
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Freeman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bummer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Kelly W, 1-0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Mantiply
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Jameson H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Tice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Freeman, Lynn, Ruiz.
PB_Grandal.
Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Paul Emmel;.
T_3:14. A_8037
