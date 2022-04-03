ChicagoArizona
Totals34474Totals368117
L.Grcia ss2000D.Vrsho rf4110
Rdrguez 2b3000Ed.Diaz lf1010
Pollock rf2100K.Marte 2b3321
L.Meses rf3000Cstillo rf1000
G.Shets 1b2100D.Ellis 3b3000
A.Engel cf4121Vkovich 3b1000
Grandal c2000Canzone lf4023
S.Zvala c1010Cintron 2b1000
Gnzalez 3b4110Carroll dh3001
M.Adlfo lf3023Grterol c4121
Mendick ss4000Alcntra 3b3010
Cspedes dh4010J.Lwlar ss4111
Fltcher cf3100
Barrosa cf1110

Chicago000103000-4
Arizona23110001(x)-8

E_Alcantara (1), Lawlar (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 8. 2B_Adolfo (2), Varsho (1), Diaz (2). 3B_Barrosa (1). CS_Engel (1), Lawlar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Lynn L, 0-131-377415
Broadway1-310011
Freeman1-310021
Bummer200002
Crick100000
Ruiz121101
Arizona
Kelly W, 1-0411005
Mantiply120002
Melancon133320
Jameson H, 1210024
Tice100001

WP_Freeman, Lynn, Ruiz.

PB_Grandal.

Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Paul Emmel;.

T_3:14. A_8037

