ArizonaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36998Totals355105
Carroll cf3011Cnforto dh2221
W.Ptino cf1000Pomares dh1000
Cstillo 2b3000Haniger rf3010
Y.Munoz 2b1111Meckler rf1010
McCrthy rf3110G.Sntos rf1000
J.Hager ss2000Proctor ss2001
E.Rvera 3b3000Arteaga ss1000
D LSnts 3b2112J.Davis 1b3011
Se.Beer 1b3001L.Wyatt 1b2000
Roberts lf0000Jo.Bart c3000
Higgins dh3000Genoves c2000
Cntcllo dh1000Pscotty lf3120
Canzone lf2320Da.Dues lf1100
Centeno c1000Schmitt 3b3010
Alxnder ss3111Aldrete 3b1000
Vkovich rf1110Johnson cf2011
Herrera c3001Munguia cf1000
Cstillo 1b1111W.Wlson 2b2101
Cntrlle 2b1010

Arizona001110222-9
San Francisco102101000-5

E_Canzone (1). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Canzone 2 (2), Alexander (1), Vukovich (1), Castillo (2), Haniger (2), Piscotty (2), Johnson (1), Cantrelle (1). 3B_Munoz (1). HR_De Los Santos (1), Conforto (1). SB_McCarthy (1), Roberts (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Cecconi221102
Clay122211
Walston12-321112
Saalfrank1-300001
Jarvis W, 1-0231101
Otanez H, 1100001
Vizcaino110022
San Francisco
Wood200005
Brebbia BS, 0-1121100
Alexander H, 1111101
Winn H, 1211110
Guzman BS, 0-1112200
Cruz L, 0-1112221
Fletcher132201

WP_Alexander, Guzman 2, Winn.

HBP_by_Guzman (Canzone).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brock Ballou;.

T_2:42. A_7538

