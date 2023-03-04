|Arizona
San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|8
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Carroll cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cnforto dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|W.Ptino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pomares dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Munoz 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Meckler rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCrthy rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sntos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Proctor ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D LSnts 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Se.Beer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|L.Wyatt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Genoves c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntcllo dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Canzone lf
|2
|3
|2
|0
|Da.Dues lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alxnder ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aldrete 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vkovich rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Munguia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|W.Wlson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Cntrlle 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|001
|110
|222
|-
|9
|San Francisco
|102
|101
|000
|-
|5
E_Canzone (1). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Canzone 2 (2), Alexander (1), Vukovich (1), Castillo (2), Haniger (2), Piscotty (2), Johnson (1), Cantrelle (1). 3B_Munoz (1). HR_De Los Santos (1), Conforto (1). SB_McCarthy (1), Roberts (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Cecconi
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clay
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Walston
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Saalfrank
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jarvis W, 1-0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Otanez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|San Francisco
|Wood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brebbia BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alexander H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Winn H, 1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Guzman BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cruz L, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Fletcher
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
WP_Alexander, Guzman 2, Winn.
HBP_by_Guzman (Canzone).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brock Ballou;.
T_2:42. A_7538
