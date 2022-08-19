Friday
At En-Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72
First Round
|Darren Clarke
|34-31—65
|Jim Furyk
|34-31—65
|Vijay Singh
|33-32—65
|Padraig Harrington
|34-32—66
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-31—66
|Ernie Els
|34-33—67
|Brandt Jobe
|35-32—67
|Mike Weir
|34-33—67
|Y.E. Yang
|34-33—67
|Stuart Appleby
|36-32—68
|Shane Bertsch
|34-34—68
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-34—68
|Alex Cejka
|35-33—68
|Andrew Johnson
|34-34—68
|Scott McCarron
|37-31—68
|Tom Pernice
|34-34—68
|Doug Barron
|37-32—69
|Marco Dawson
|36-33—69
|Joe Durant
|36-33—69
|Steve Flesch
|36-33—69
|Paul Goydos
|36-33—69
|Rob Labritz
|36-33—69
|Corey Pavin
|34-35—69
|Gene Sauers
|36-33—69
|Ken Tanigawa
|36-33—69
|Mario Tiziani
|34-35—69
|Michael Allen
|36-34—70
|Billy Andrade
|33-37—70
|Glen Day
|36-34—70
|Ken Duke
|37-33—70
|Fred Funk
|36-34—70
|Matt Gogel
|34-36—70
|Thongchai Jaidee
|35-35—70
|David McKenzie
|35-35—70
|Rocco Mediate
|36-34—70
|Scott Parel
|38-32—70
|Brett Quigley
|36-34—70
|David Toms
|36-34—70
|Steven Alker
|36-35—71
|Woody Austin
|34-37—71
|Russ Cochran
|35-36—71
|Chris DiMarco
|37-34—71
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|36-35—71
|Jay Haas
|34-37—71
|Kent Jones
|34-37—71
|Bernhard Langer
|36-35—71
|Jeff Maggert
|36-35—71
|Rod Pampling
|37-34—71
|Dicky Pride
|36-35—71
|Robert Allenby
|37-35—72
|Tom Byrum
|36-36—72
|John Daly
|38-34—72
|Scott Dunlap
|38-34—72
|David Duval
|37-35—72
|David Frost
|32-40—72
|Mike Goodes
|35-37—72
|John Huston
|38-34—72
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-38—72
|Billy Mayfair
|36-36—72
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-36—72
|Jesper Parnevik
|36-36—72
|Joey Sindelar
|36-36—72
|Cameron Beckman
|38-35—73
|Tim Herron
|36-37—73
|Tim Petrovic
|38-35—73
|Jeff Sluman
|36-37—73
|David Branshaw
|37-37—74
|Olin Browne
|37-37—74
|Bob Estes
|38-36—74
|Tom Gillis
|36-38—74
|Robert Karlsson
|39-35—74
|Roger Rowland
|34-40—74
|John Senden
|38-36—74
|Timothy Bogue
|39-36—75
|Michael Muehr
|37-38—75
|Wes Short
|40-35—75
|Kevin Sutherland
|37-38—75
|Lee Janzen
|37-39—76
