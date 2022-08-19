Friday

At En-Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72

First Round

Darren Clarke34-31—65
Jim Furyk34-31—65
Vijay Singh33-32—65
Padraig Harrington34-32—66
Duffy Waldorf35-31—66
Ernie Els34-33—67
Brandt Jobe35-32—67
Mike Weir34-33—67
Y.E. Yang34-33—67
Stuart Appleby36-32—68
Shane Bertsch34-34—68
Paul Broadhurst34-34—68
Alex Cejka35-33—68
Andrew Johnson34-34—68
Scott McCarron37-31—68
Tom Pernice34-34—68
Doug Barron37-32—69
Marco Dawson36-33—69
Joe Durant36-33—69
Steve Flesch36-33—69
Paul Goydos36-33—69
Rob Labritz36-33—69
Corey Pavin34-35—69
Gene Sauers36-33—69
Ken Tanigawa36-33—69
Mario Tiziani34-35—69
Michael Allen36-34—70
Billy Andrade33-37—70
Glen Day36-34—70
Ken Duke37-33—70
Fred Funk36-34—70
Matt Gogel34-36—70
Thongchai Jaidee35-35—70
David McKenzie35-35—70
Rocco Mediate36-34—70
Scott Parel38-32—70
Brett Quigley36-34—70
David Toms36-34—70
Steven Alker36-35—71
Woody Austin34-37—71
Russ Cochran35-36—71
Chris DiMarco37-34—71
Ricardo Gonzalez36-35—71
Jay Haas34-37—71
Kent Jones34-37—71
Bernhard Langer36-35—71
Jeff Maggert36-35—71
Rod Pampling37-34—71
Dicky Pride36-35—71
Robert Allenby37-35—72
Tom Byrum36-36—72
John Daly38-34—72
Scott Dunlap38-34—72
David Duval37-35—72
David Frost32-40—72
Mike Goodes35-37—72
John Huston38-34—72
Miguel Angel Jimenez34-38—72
Billy Mayfair36-36—72
Colin Montgomerie36-36—72
Jesper Parnevik36-36—72
Joey Sindelar36-36—72
Cameron Beckman38-35—73
Tim Herron36-37—73
Tim Petrovic38-35—73
Jeff Sluman36-37—73
David Branshaw37-37—74
Olin Browne37-37—74
Bob Estes38-36—74
Tom Gillis36-38—74
Robert Karlsson39-35—74
Roger Rowland34-40—74
John Senden38-36—74
Timothy Bogue39-36—75
Michael Muehr37-38—75
Wes Short40-35—75
Kevin Sutherland37-38—75
Lee Janzen37-39—76

