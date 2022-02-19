UTAH VALLEY ST. (17-9)
Fuller 2-4 3-4 7, Aimaq 9-15 1-3 20, Harding 4-15 3-5 12, Harmon 8-14 5-7 23, Nield 0-6 3-4 3, Ceaser 2-3 0-0 5, McCord 1-4 2-2 5, McClanahan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 17-25 75.
DIXIE ST. (13-14)
Leter 3-12 0-3 7, Schofield 9-19 5-8 26, Gooden 6-11 2-2 16, Pope 4-7 1-1 10, Staine 3-8 3-5 12, Gonsalves 1-2 0-0 2, Mulibea 1-4 1-2 4, Nicolds 1-1 0-0 3, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 12-21 80.
Halftime_Dixie St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 6-19 (Harmon 2-3, Aimaq 1-1, Ceaser 1-2, McCord 1-3, Harding 1-6, Nield 0-4), Dixie St. 12-31 (Schofield 3-8, Staine 3-8, Gooden 2-5, Nicolds 1-1, Pope 1-1, Leter 1-3, Mulibea 1-4, Gonsalves 0-1). Fouled Out_Aimaq, Pope. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 45 (Aimaq 21), Dixie St. 36 (Staine 8). Assists_Utah Valley St. 15 (Nield 4), Dixie St. 18 (Gooden, Staine, Gonsalves 4). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 20, Dixie St. 22. A_4,270 (4,779).