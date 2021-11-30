|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHESDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Carter
|25
|2-13
|5-6
|4-6
|0
|5
|9
|Estes
|12
|1-4
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|10
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Clark
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Skipper
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|9
|Goodlow
|21
|5-15
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|14
|Bulger
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Burton
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|5
|5
|Herndon
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Stein
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Williams
|9
|0-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Slaton
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Porta
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Yasunobo
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Bogdan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-70
|12-19
|11-27
|9
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .300, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-36, .194 (Goodlow 3-9, Porta 1-1, Stein 1-1, Allen 1-2, Burton 1-3, Herndon 0-1, Yasunobo 0-1, Blount 0-2, Slaton 0-2, Williams 0-2, Skipper 0-3, Clark 0-4, Carter 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter).
Turnovers: 19 (Goodlow 4, Skipper 4, Burton 3, Carter 3, Allen, Blount, Estes, Porta, Slaton).
Steals: 14 (Burton 4, Skipper 3, Carter 2, Blount, Goodlow, Herndon, Slaton, Stein).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DIXIE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|17
|1-4
|1-2
|2-8
|2
|1
|4
|Schofield
|20
|9-9
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|1
|18
|Gilbert
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|2
|Gooden
|25
|3-7
|2-4
|1-6
|5
|1
|8
|Staine
|14
|3-7
|3-3
|1-1
|2
|3
|10
|Mulibea
|20
|4-9
|4-4
|2-2
|2
|1
|14
|Allfrey
|18
|5-5
|5-5
|2-10
|2
|1
|15
|Nicolds
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|6
|Gonsalves
|15
|1-4
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|0
|5
|Barnes
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|7
|Pope
|11
|2-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Elniel
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Hatch
|5
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Bohls
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-71
|21-26
|18-56
|25
|15
|99
Percentages: FG .507, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Mulibea 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Leter 1-2, Staine 1-2, Elniel 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Pope 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Gooden 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allfrey 2, Mulibea).
Turnovers: 20 (Gooden 7, Nicolds 5, Leter 2, Mulibea 2, Pope 2, Allfrey, Elniel).
Steals: 11 (Gilbert 2, Gooden 2, Staine 2, Gonsalves, Leter, Mulibea, Nicolds, Schofield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethesda
|28
|33
|—
|61
|Dixie St.
|38
|61
|—
|99
A_1,501 (4,779).