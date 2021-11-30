FGFTReb
BETHESDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blount100-30-00-1010
Carter252-135-64-6059
Estes121-40-13-5012
Allen101-42-20-0005
Clark141-50-00-0022
Skipper244-81-20-2309
Goodlow215-151-30-00014
Bulger151-21-20-4013
Burton142-40-01-2355
Herndon132-30-00-1034
Stein121-10-00-1203
Williams90-41-11-2011
Slaton80-20-00-0010
Porta61-10-01-2103
Yasunobo60-11-21-1001
Bogdan10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-7012-1911-2792061

Percentages: FG .300, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 7-36, .194 (Goodlow 3-9, Porta 1-1, Stein 1-1, Allen 1-2, Burton 1-3, Herndon 0-1, Yasunobo 0-1, Blount 0-2, Slaton 0-2, Williams 0-2, Skipper 0-3, Clark 0-4, Carter 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter).

Turnovers: 19 (Goodlow 4, Skipper 4, Burton 3, Carter 3, Allen, Blount, Estes, Porta, Slaton).

Steals: 14 (Burton 4, Skipper 3, Carter 2, Blount, Goodlow, Herndon, Slaton, Stein).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DIXIE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leter171-41-22-8214
Schofield209-90-03-60118
Gilbert171-60-01-4422
Gooden253-72-41-6518
Staine143-73-31-12310
Mulibea204-94-42-22114
Allfrey185-55-52-102115
Nicolds173-50-01-5216
Gonsalves151-43-42-5105
Barnes123-50-02-3207
Pope112-51-21-4125
Elniel61-30-00-0123
Hatch50-22-20-2102
Bohls30-00-00-0000
Totals20036-7121-2618-56251599

Percentages: FG .507, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Mulibea 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Leter 1-2, Staine 1-2, Elniel 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Pope 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Gooden 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allfrey 2, Mulibea).

Turnovers: 20 (Gooden 7, Nicolds 5, Leter 2, Mulibea 2, Pope 2, Allfrey, Elniel).

Steals: 11 (Gilbert 2, Gooden 2, Staine 2, Gonsalves, Leter, Mulibea, Nicolds, Schofield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethesda283361
Dixie St.386199

A_1,501 (4,779).

