|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHESDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|32
|4-10
|2-9
|1-8
|0
|4
|12
|Carter
|36
|9-20
|1-2
|3-9
|1
|2
|25
|Estes
|30
|4-5
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|4
|8
|Allen
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Skipper
|29
|4-14
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|1
|10
|Herndon
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Burton
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|0
|Stein
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bulger
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|Clark
|6
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Bogdan
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-71
|3-11
|10-38
|15
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .366, FT .273.
3-Point Goals: 12-42, .286 (Carter 6-14, Blount 2-6, Skipper 2-7, Bogdan 1-2, Herndon 1-4, Williams 0-1, Burton 0-2, Stein 0-2, Clark 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Estes 3, Carter, Williams).
Turnovers: 22 (Skipper 7, Bulger 3, Carter 3, Herndon 3, Blount 2, Burton 2, Allen, Estes).
Steals: 8 (Blount 3, Burton 2, Carter 2, Herndon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DIXIE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|17
|4-8
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|8
|Schofield
|24
|8-14
|1-2
|1-10
|0
|3
|17
|Gilbert
|23
|1-3
|0-1
|2-8
|6
|0
|2
|Gooden
|25
|6-10
|5-7
|0-5
|3
|1
|18
|Staine
|18
|3-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|10
|Nicolds
|20
|1-5
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|5
|Mulibea
|16
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|0
|5
|Gonsalves
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|7
|Allfrey
|10
|2-6
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|5
|6
|Pope
|10
|0-4
|6-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Barnes
|6
|4-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|9
|Edmonds
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|4
|Elniel
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Hatch
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Bohls
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-77
|20-26
|16-53
|22
|14
|99
Percentages: FG .468, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Staine 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Gonsalves 1-2, Gooden 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Mulibea 1-3, Elniel 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, Pope 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Allfrey, Gooden).
Turnovers: 12 (Allfrey 3, Mulibea 3, Gilbert 2, Gooden, Leter, Pope, Schofield).
Steals: 18 (Gooden 3, Leter 3, Pope 3, Gilbert 2, Nicolds 2, Allfrey, Barnes, Gonsalves, Schofield, Staine).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethesda
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Dixie St.
|48
|51
|—
|99
A_1,672 (4,779).