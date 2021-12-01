FGFTReb
BETHESDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blount324-102-91-80412
Carter369-201-23-91225
Estes304-50-03-11248
Allen60-00-00-0110
Skipper294-140-01-26110
Herndon183-60-00-0007
Burton120-40-00-1430
Stein120-20-00-0010
Bulger91-30-02-5122
Clark60-40-00-1000
Williams60-10-00-1010
Bogdan41-20-00-0003
Totals20026-713-1110-38151967

Percentages: FG .366, FT .273.

3-Point Goals: 12-42, .286 (Carter 6-14, Blount 2-6, Skipper 2-7, Bogdan 1-2, Herndon 1-4, Williams 0-1, Burton 0-2, Stein 0-2, Clark 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Estes 3, Carter, Williams).

Turnovers: 22 (Skipper 7, Bulger 3, Carter 3, Herndon 3, Blount 2, Burton 2, Allen, Estes).

Steals: 8 (Blount 3, Burton 2, Carter 2, Herndon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DIXIE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leter174-80-03-6118
Schofield248-141-21-100317
Gilbert231-30-12-8602
Gooden256-105-70-53118
Staine183-62-21-31110
Nicolds201-52-23-7015
Mulibea161-32-21-2405
Gonsalves153-60-00-0307
Allfrey102-62-41-3056
Pope100-46-60-2126
Barnes64-60-01-1009
Edmonds62-20-01-3104
Elniel51-30-02-3002
Hatch30-10-00-0100
Bohls20-00-00-0100
Totals20036-7720-2616-53221499

Percentages: FG .468, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Staine 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Gonsalves 1-2, Gooden 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Mulibea 1-3, Elniel 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, Pope 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allfrey, Gooden).

Turnovers: 12 (Allfrey 3, Mulibea 3, Gilbert 2, Gooden, Leter, Pope, Schofield).

Steals: 18 (Gooden 3, Leter 3, Pope 3, Gilbert 2, Nicolds 2, Allfrey, Barnes, Gonsalves, Schofield, Staine).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethesda343367
Dixie St.485199

A_1,672 (4,779).

