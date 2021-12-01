BETHESDA (0-4)
Blount 4-10 2-9 12, Carter 9-20 1-2 25, Estes 4-5 0-0 8, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Skipper 4-14 0-0 10, Herndon 3-6 0-0 7, Burton 0-4 0-0 0, Stein 0-2 0-0 0, Bulger 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdan 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-71 3-11 67.
DIXIE ST. (3-5)
Leter 4-8 0-0 8, Schofield 8-14 1-2 17, Gilbert 1-3 0-1 2, Gooden 6-10 5-7 18, Staine 3-6 2-2 10, Nicolds 1-5 2-2 5, Mulibea 1-3 2-2 5, Gonsalves 3-6 0-0 7, Allfrey 2-6 2-4 6, Pope 0-4 6-6 6, Barnes 4-6 0-0 9, Edmonds 2-2 0-0 4, Elniel 1-3 0-0 2, Hatch 0-1 0-0 0, Bohls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-77 20-26 99.
Halftime_Dixie St. 48-34. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 12-42 (Carter 6-14, Blount 2-6, Skipper 2-7, Bogdan 1-2, Herndon 1-4, Williams 0-1, Burton 0-2, Stein 0-2, Clark 0-4), Dixie St. 7-21 (Staine 2-4, Barnes 1-1, Gonsalves 1-2, Gooden 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Mulibea 1-3, Elniel 0-1, Leter 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, Pope 0-2). Fouled Out_Allfrey. Rebounds_Bethesda 38 (Estes 11), Dixie St. 53 (Schofield 10). Assists_Bethesda 15 (Skipper 6), Dixie St. 22 (Gilbert 6). Total Fouls_Bethesda 19, Dixie St. 14. A_1,672 (4,779).