FGFTReb
SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Conway Fox343-101-23-5248
Williams232-61-20-2027
Davis294-110-00-53311
Maggi272-120-11-4025
Webb180-30-00-2020
Coe231-30-01-6512
Haywood214-82-40-20010
Mesic170-60-01-2110
Godfree82-40-10-1006
Totals20018-634-106-29111549

Percentages: FG .286, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Davis 3-6, Williams 2-3, Godfree 2-4, Conway Fox 1-3, Maggi 1-8, Coe 0-2, Haywood 0-2, Webb 0-2, Mesic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Coe 3, Conway Fox 3, Haywood, Mesic).

Turnovers: 19 (Davis 4, Williams 4, Coe 3, Conway Fox 2, Godfree 2, Maggi 2, Haywood, Webb).

Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Maggi 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DIXIE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leter171-30-00-7113
Schofield195-112-23-71213
Gilbert201-40-00-2303
Gooden236-152-31-54016
Staine195-70-03-32115
Nicolds173-52-33-7219
Mulibea162-41-20-1207
Gonsalves143-60-00-3328
Pope133-60-01-5118
Allfrey111-30-00-2032
Edmonds104-70-14-8038
Barnes94-62-30-22111
Elniel50-00-00-0110
Hatch51-10-00-2102
Bohls23-30-00-0009
Totals20042-819-1415-542316114

Percentages: FG .519, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 21-37, .568 (Staine 5-5, Bohls 3-3, Mulibea 2-3, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 2-4, Gooden 2-6, Leter 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Schofield 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Gilbert 1-3, Allfrey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Edmonds 3, Leter 2, Allfrey, Elniel, Gilbert, Gooden).

Steals: 10 (Staine 3, Barnes, Edmonds, Gilbert, Gonsalves, Gooden, Pope, Schofield).

Technical Fouls: None.

SAGU American Indian College232649
Dixie St.4767114

A_512 (4,779).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

