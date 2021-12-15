|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Conway Fox
|34
|3-10
|1-2
|3-5
|2
|4
|8
|Williams
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|Davis
|29
|4-11
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|3
|11
|Maggi
|27
|2-12
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Webb
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Coe
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|1
|2
|Haywood
|21
|4-8
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|10
|Mesic
|17
|0-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Godfree
|8
|2-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|18-63
|4-10
|6-29
|11
|15
|49
Percentages: FG .286, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Davis 3-6, Williams 2-3, Godfree 2-4, Conway Fox 1-3, Maggi 1-8, Coe 0-2, Haywood 0-2, Webb 0-2, Mesic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Coe 3, Conway Fox 3, Haywood, Mesic).
Turnovers: 19 (Davis 4, Williams 4, Coe 3, Conway Fox 2, Godfree 2, Maggi 2, Haywood, Webb).
Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Maggi 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DIXIE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|1
|3
|Schofield
|19
|5-11
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|13
|Gilbert
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|3
|Gooden
|23
|6-15
|2-3
|1-5
|4
|0
|16
|Staine
|19
|5-7
|0-0
|3-3
|2
|1
|15
|Nicolds
|17
|3-5
|2-3
|3-7
|2
|1
|9
|Mulibea
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Gonsalves
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|Pope
|13
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|8
|Allfrey
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Edmonds
|10
|4-7
|0-1
|4-8
|0
|3
|8
|Barnes
|9
|4-6
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|11
|Elniel
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Hatch
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Bohls
|2
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Totals
|200
|42-81
|9-14
|15-54
|23
|16
|114
Percentages: FG .519, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 21-37, .568 (Staine 5-5, Bohls 3-3, Mulibea 2-3, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 2-4, Gooden 2-6, Leter 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Schofield 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Gilbert 1-3, Allfrey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Edmonds 3, Leter 2, Allfrey, Elniel, Gilbert, Gooden).
Steals: 10 (Staine 3, Barnes, Edmonds, Gilbert, Gonsalves, Gooden, Pope, Schofield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SAGU American Indian College
|23
|26
|—
|49
|Dixie St.
|47
|67
|—
|114
A_512 (4,779).