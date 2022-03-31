Los AngelesCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37121210Totals31141
M.Betts rf3000M.Straw cf3010
K.Pllar cf1001B.Zmmer cf0000
J.Ramos cf1100Rosario lf3000
Gav.Lux 2b3110St.Kwan lf1000
M.Busch 2b1101Ramirez 3b3000
Pollock lf3221M.Tlman 3b1000
Alvarez 3b2124F.Reyes dh3000
M.Muncy 3b3111La.Pena ph1000
Ry.Ward lf2120Y.Chang 2b3010
Bllnger cf3011A.Brcho 2b0000
J.DLuca rf1100Mercado rf3000
Alberto ss3010Al.Call cf1000
T.Telis c1000Bradley 1b3000
A.Brnes c2000Englmnn 1b1000
T.Kelly ss1111Clement ss2111
Ed.Rios dh2000Peralta ss1000
B.Lewis dh1100A.Hdges c2010
Ja.Lamb 1b3010M.Rvera c0000
Yurchak 1b1100

Los Angeles100300008-12
Cleveland000010000-1

E_Bracho (1), Engelmann (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Muncy (1), Lamb (3). HR_Pollock (2), Alvarez (3), Clement (2). CS_Ward (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urias W, 1-0420003
Phillips121102
Price H, 1100002
Almonte H, 2100003
Moronta H, 11-300011
Graterol H, 22-300001
Cleavinger2-300011
Greene1-300001
Cleveland
Pilkington L, 0-1344413
Garza220002
Young210023
De Los Santos120001
Krauth015420
Alvarez023220
Marman100001

HBP_Busch by_Krauth; Kelly by_Alvarez; Zimmer by_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:59. A_4616

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you