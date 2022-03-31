|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|12
|12
|10
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B.Zmmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ramos cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gav.Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|St.Kwan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Busch 2b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|M.Tlman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|La.Pena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Ward lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Y.Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Brcho 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.DLuca rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Call cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Telis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Englmnn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Clement ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lewis dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Rvera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yurchak 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|300
|008
|-
|12
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|-
|1
E_Bracho (1), Engelmann (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Muncy (1), Lamb (3). HR_Pollock (2), Alvarez (3), Clement (2). CS_Ward (1).
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Busch by_Krauth; Kelly by_Alvarez; Zimmer by_Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:59. A_4616
