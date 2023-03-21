|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dggar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Quinn lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Avans cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vivas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Fry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Otman rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guthier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Snqntin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Busch 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|De.Mann 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Collins dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Ward dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bu.Reed dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gimenez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fduccia c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LA Dodgers
|130
|000
|000
|-
|4
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|000
|-
|2
E_Muncy (2), Arias (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Heyward (2), Outman (2), Hernandez (3), Gallagher (1). HR_Peralta (1). SB_Duggar (1), Outman (1), Hernandez (3), Brennan (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W, 1-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Graterol H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|McKenzie L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Karinchak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morillo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Herrin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Curry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Herrin (Mann).
WP_Herrin.
Balk_Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Lew Williams;.
T_2:30. A_3818
