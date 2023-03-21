Los AngelesCleveland
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 34 2 7 2
Peralta lf3123St.Kwan lf3000
S.Dggar lf2000R.Quinn lf1010
Heyward cf3110Rosario ss3000
D.Avans cf2000G.Arias ss1000
M.Muncy 3b3000Ramirez 3b3000
J.Vivas 3b2000Dav.Fry 3b1000
J.Otman rf4021Jo.Bell 1b3010
Guthier 2b1000Snqntin 1b1000
M.Busch 2b4010J.Nylor dh3110
De.Mann 1b3000Collins dh1000
Ry.Ward dh2000Gnzalez rf3010
Bu.Reed dh0000Placios rf1000
Hrnndez ss2110Gimenez 2b3110
Yu.Diaz rf1000T.Trner 2b1000
Fduccia c2100Gllgher c2012
Viloria c1000
M.Straw cf2010
Brennan cf1000

LA Dodgers130000000-4
Cleveland020000000-2

E_Muncy (2), Arias (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Heyward (2), Outman (2), Hernandez (3), Gallagher (1). HR_Peralta (1). SB_Duggar (1), Outman (1), Hernandez (3), Brennan (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W, 1-1542203
Graterol H, 3120000
Almonte H, 1110010
Miller H, 211-300002
Suero S, 1-12-300001
Cleveland
McKenzie L, 1-341-364414
Karinchak11-300001
Morillo1-300030
Herrin12-310011
Curry11-300003

HBP_by_Herrin (Mann).

WP_Herrin.

Balk_Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Lew Williams;.

T_2:30. A_3818

