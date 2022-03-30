OaklandLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals394134Totals29666
McKnney lf5110T.Trner ss2010
St.Vogt c3010Alberto 3b1000
Bthncrt c2010Freeman 1b2010
Lureano rf3111L.Vlera ss1100
E.Thmes dh3120J.Trner 3b2000
Eierman dh2000Ed.Rios 1b2112
C.Lopes 2b5110M.Muncy dh3000
D.Kelly 1b3011De.Mann dh0000
S.Neuse 3b4031W.Smith c3110
C.Pache cf3000Cartaya c1000
Gldberg cf1000C.Tylor lf2000
K.Smith ss2011Ja.Lamb lf1100
Jackson ss3010Bllnger cf2000
T.Kelly 2b1000
Gav.Lux 2b2000
Kendall cf1110
K.Pllar rf2000
D.Avans rf1114

Oakland103000000-4
Los Angeles00000240(x)-6

E_Robertson (1), Lux (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 14, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Thames (1), Neuse (2), Smith (1). HR_Rios (3), Avans (1). SB_Kelly 2 (2). SF_Laureano, Neuse.

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Manaea52-321117
Moll1-311100
Holmes L, 0-1, BS, 0-21-334401
Lemoine12-300022
Los Angeles
Gonsolin21-374401
Bruihl2-310010
Robertson100000
Anderson W, 1-0440013
Hudson S, 1-1110012

WP_Hudson.

HBP_Kelly by Bruihl, Lamb by_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:53. A_5650

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

