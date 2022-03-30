|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|4
|13
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|McKnney lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Thmes dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Eierman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Lopes 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Muncy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|De.Mann dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cartaya c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldberg cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ja.Lamb lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gav.Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Avans rf
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Oakland
|103
|000
|000
|-
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|40(x)
|-
|6
E_Robertson (1), Lux (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 14, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Thames (1), Neuse (2), Smith (1). HR_Rios (3), Avans (1). SB_Kelly 2 (2). SF_Laureano, Neuse.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Moll
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Holmes L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Lemoine
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin
|2
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Bruihl
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson W, 1-0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hudson S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Hudson.
HBP_Kelly by Bruihl, Lamb by_Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:53. A_5650
