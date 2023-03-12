Los AngelesCincinnati
Heyward cf2010W.Bnson cf3010
B.Zmmer cf3100R.Mrtin lf1000
C.Tylor 3b3000J.Votto 1b2000
J.Vivas 3b2011J.Vsler 1b2000
S.Dggar rf3030W.Myers rf3000
D.Avans rf1100Martini rf1000
J.Otman lf3112T.Fredl lf2000
J.Jones 2b2000Frchild cf2000
M.Busch 2b3112C.Csali c2010
Leonard ss2020A.Rmine c2111
Hrnndez ss3000S.Steer 3b2000
Yurchak 1b2000Enctrnd 3b2000
Ry.Ward 1b3121Barrero ss3010
D.Keith lf1110L.Maile dh1000
J.DLuca dh3121D L Crz dh1000
Cartaya dh2000A.Lopez 2b2000
Mazeika c2000M.McLin ss1010
Freitas c2111

LA Dodgers001050200-8
Cincinnati000000100-1

LOB_Los Angeles 12, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Vivas (2), Outman (1), Ward (1), Keith (1), DeLuca (1). HR_Busch (1), Ward (1), DeLuca (1), Romine (1). SB_Leonard (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
May W, 2-0420017
Bickford100001
Gonzalez100002
Suero121101
Kolarek110000
Dreyer100000
Cincinnati
Ashcraft L, 1-121-341106
Wynne12-310001
Legumina11-355512
Cachutt1-310001
Herget11-332202
Solomon110011
Crawford100000

HBP_by_Ashcraft (Taylor), Legumina (Avans), Cachutt (Mazeika).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Brian Walsh;.

T_2:32. A_9015

