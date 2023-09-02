All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3421.618
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3023.5663
Portland (Boston)2629.4738
Reading (Philadelphia)2629.4738
Hartford (Colorado)2430.444
New Hampshire (Toronto)2230.42310½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)3124.564
Richmond (San Francisco)3025.5451
Bowie (Baltimore)2926.5272
Akron (Cleveland)2629.4535
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2429.4536
Harrisburg (Washington)2431.4367
Friday's Games

Somerset 2, Portland 1

Altoona 6, Erie 3

Akron 6, Bowie 5

Binghamton 6, Harrisburg 5

New Hampshire 7, Reading 1

Hartford 3, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

