|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|23
|.566
|3
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|29
|.473
|8
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|29
|.473
|8
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|30
|.444
|9½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|30
|25
|.545
|1
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|26
|.527
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|26
|29
|.453
|5
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|29
|.453
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|31
|.436
|7
|Friday's Games
Somerset 2, Portland 1
Altoona 6, Erie 3
Akron 6, Bowie 5
Binghamton 6, Harrisburg 5
New Hampshire 7, Reading 1
Hartford 3, Richmond 2
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
