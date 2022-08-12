All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2214.611
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2015.571
Hartford (Colorado)1916.543
Reading (Philadelphia)1818.5004
New Hampshire (Toronto)1620.4446
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1124.31410½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2510.714
Erie (Detroit)2411.6861
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1818.500
Akron (Cleveland)1717.500
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1124.31414
Harrisburg (Washington)1125.30614½
Wednesday's Games

Erie 5, New Hampshire 3

Portland 1, Richmond 0, 10 innings

Somerset 9, Hartford 0

Harrisburg 8, Reading 2

Altoona 11, Binghamton 1

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Thursday's Games

Hartford 4, Somerset 2

Reading 3, Harrisburg 1

Portland 6, Richmond 5

Altoona 8, Binghamton 6

Bowie 4, Akron 2

Erie 5, New Hampshire 1

Friday's Games

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

