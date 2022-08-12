All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|24
|.314
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|24
|11
|.686
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|18
|.500
|7½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|17
|.500
|7½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|24
|.314
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|25
|.306
|14½
|Wednesday's Games
Erie 5, New Hampshire 3
Portland 1, Richmond 0, 10 innings
Somerset 9, Hartford 0
Harrisburg 8, Reading 2
Altoona 11, Binghamton 1
Akron 3, Bowie 2
|Thursday's Games
Hartford 4, Somerset 2
Reading 3, Harrisburg 1
Portland 6, Richmond 5
Altoona 8, Binghamton 6
Bowie 4, Akron 2
Erie 5, New Hampshire 1
|Friday's Games
Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
