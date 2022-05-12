All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|12
|17
|.414
|6½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset 4, Altoona 2
Richmond 10, Harrisburg 5
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 2
Erie 11, Akron 8
Bowie 5, Reading 1
Portland 4, Hartford 0
|Thursday's Games
Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.