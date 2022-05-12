All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1810.643
Hartford (Colorado)1613.552
Portland (Boston)1415.483
New Hampshire (Toronto)1216.4296
Reading (Philadelphia)1217.414
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1018.3578
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1811.621
Erie (Detroit)1613.5522
Akron (Cleveland)1514.5173
Harrisburg (Washington)1414.500
Bowie (Baltimore)1314.4814
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1316.4485
Wednesday's Games

Somerset 4, Altoona 2

Richmond 10, Harrisburg 5

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 2

Erie 11, Akron 8

Bowie 5, Reading 1

Portland 4, Hartford 0

Thursday's Games

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you