|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Thursday's Games
Erie 9, Akron 3
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5
Hartford 5, Binghamton 4
Somerset 11, Bowie 3
Richmond 14, Reading 5
Portland 2, New Hampshire 0
|Friday's Games
Akron 1, Erie 0, 8 innings, 1st game
Erie 6, Akron 2, 2nd game
Portland 6, New Hampshire 2, 1st game
Portland 7, New Hampshire 3, 9 innings, 2nd game
Harrisburg 5, Altoona 1
Reading 5, Richmond 3
Hartford 4, Binghamton 3
Bowie 7, Somerset 6
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
