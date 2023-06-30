All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)301.000
Hartford (Colorado)21.6671
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)21.6671
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)12.3332
Reading (Philadelphia)12.3332
New Hampshire (Toronto)03.0003
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)301.000
x-Erie (Detroit)21.6671
Richmond (San Francisco)21.6671
Akron (Cleveland)12.3332
Bowie (Baltimore)12.3332
Altoona (Pittsburgh)03.0003
Thursday's Games

Erie 9, Akron 3

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5

Hartford 5, Binghamton 4

Somerset 11, Bowie 3

Richmond 14, Reading 5

Portland 2, New Hampshire 0

Friday's Games

Akron 1, Erie 0, 8 innings, 1st game

Erie 6, Akron 2, 2nd game

Portland 6, New Hampshire 2, 1st game

Portland 7, New Hampshire 3, 9 innings, 2nd game

Harrisburg 5, Altoona 1

Reading 5, Richmond 3

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3

Bowie 7, Somerset 6

Saturday's Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

