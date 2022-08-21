All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2618.591
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2419.558
Hartford (Colorado)2320.535
Reading (Philadelphia)2222.5004
New Hampshire (Toronto)1826.4098
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1429.32611½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2915.659
Erie (Detroit)2915.659
Akron (Cleveland)2420.5455
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2420.5455
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1528.34913½
Harrisburg (Washington)1430.31815
Friday's Games

Altoona 6, Harrisburg 5

Akron 2, Erie 1

Richmond 8, Binghamton 4

Bowie 3, Somerset 2

Portland 6, Reading 3

Hartford 2, New Hampshire 1

Saturday's Games

Altoona 7, Harrisburg 4

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4

Richmond 5, Binghamton 1

Akron 9, Erie 8

Bowie 5, Somerset 3

Reading 4, Portland 3

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you