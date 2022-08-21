All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|22
|22
|.500
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|18
|26
|.409
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|29
|.326
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|24
|20
|.545
|5
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|20
|.545
|5
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|28
|.349
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|30
|.318
|15
|Friday's Games
Altoona 6, Harrisburg 5
Akron 2, Erie 1
Richmond 8, Binghamton 4
Bowie 3, Somerset 2
Portland 6, Reading 3
Hartford 2, New Hampshire 1
|Saturday's Games
Altoona 7, Harrisburg 4
Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4
Richmond 5, Binghamton 1
Akron 9, Erie 8
Bowie 5, Somerset 3
Reading 4, Portland 3
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
