|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|24
|.333
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|25
|11
|.694
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|19
|.486
|8½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|18
|.486
|8½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|25
|.306
|15
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|26
|.297
|15½
|Friday's Games
Portland 5, Richmond 2
Reading 2, Harrisburg 1, 10 innings
Somerset 7, Hartford 3
Erie 6, New Hampshire 1
Binghamton 2, Altoona 0
Bowie 6, Akron 4
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Akron, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 2nd game, TBD (makeup of 7/16 ppd)
Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
