All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2314.622
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2115.583
Hartford (Colorado)1917.528
Reading (Philadelphia)1918.5144
New Hampshire (Toronto)1621.4327
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1224.33310½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2610.722
Erie (Detroit)2511.6941
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1819.486
Akron (Cleveland)1718.486
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1125.30615
Harrisburg (Washington)1126.29715½
Friday's Games

Portland 5, Richmond 2

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Hartford 3

Erie 6, New Hampshire 1

Binghamton 2, Altoona 0

Bowie 6, Akron 4

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Akron, 1st game, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 2nd game, TBD (makeup of 7/16 ppd)

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

