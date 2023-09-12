All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3826.594
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3625.590½
Portland (Boston)3132.492
Reading (Philadelphia)2934.460
New Hampshire (Toronto)2635.42610½
Hartford (Colorado)2636.41911
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)3826.594
x-Erie (Detroit)3628.5632
Bowie (Baltimore)3430.5314
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3032.4847
Akron (Cleveland)2836.43810
Harrisburg (Washington)2638.40612
Sunday's Games

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4

New Hampshire 7, Bowie 6

Somerset 8, Erie 5

Binghamton 10, Hartford 0

Akron 1, Richmond 0

Portland 9, Reading 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Portland 6, Hartford 3

Richmond 4, Erie 3

Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4

Altoona 3, Akron 2

Binghamton 8, Reading 1

Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

