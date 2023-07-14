|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|5
|.605
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|5
|.605
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Erie 3, Hartford 0
Reading 9, Portland 2
Harrisburg 6, Richmond 5
Akron 8, Bowie 6
New Hampshire 7, Altoona 2
Somerset 4, Binghamton 2, 7 innings
|Saturday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.