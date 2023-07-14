All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)103.769
Hartford (Colorado)75.583
Reading (Philadelphia)66.500
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)66.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)49.3086
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)39.250
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)85.605
Richmond (San Francisco)85.605
x-Erie (Detroit)75.583½
Harrisburg (Washington)67.4622
Altoona (Pittsburgh)57.417
Bowie (Baltimore)58.3853
Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Erie 3, Hartford 0

Reading 9, Portland 2

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 5

Akron 8, Bowie 6

New Hampshire 7, Altoona 2

Somerset 4, Binghamton 2, 7 innings

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you